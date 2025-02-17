My husband and I finally found a mattress we can agree on — and it's 27% off in today’s Presidents' Day sales
Save up to $775 on the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress, plus get a free bedding bundle
After years of searching for a mattress that suits both our sleep styles, my husband and I have finally found a mattress that we can both agree on — the Helix Midnight Luxe. In even better news, there’s 27% off the Helix Midnight Luxe at Helix Sleep in today’s Presidents’ Day sales when you use the code TOMS27 at checkout. Plus, you get a free bedding bundle.
We rate the Luxe as one of the best mattresses of 2025, thanks to its pressure relief for side sleepers like me — but it's also supportive and comfortable for back sleepers, like my husband. Today’s Presidents’ Day mattress sale matches the same ultra low discount we saw last Black Friday and it's excellent overall value.
Helix Midnight Luxe: twin was $1,373.33 now $1,002.54 at Helix Sleep, plus free bedding bundle
We rate the Helix Midnight Luxe as the best mattress for side sleepers, thanks to its plush, pressure relieving pillow top and medium-firm feel. But, as I reported in my Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review, the Helix Midnight Luxe is also comfortable and supportive for back sleepers. Helix mattress sales usually range between 20% and 25% off, though we have seen the Luxe drop by as much as 32% before (that deal didn’t include the bedding bundle). Today’s 27% off sale matches last Black Friday’s discount and is excellent overall value. A queen is now $1,732.54 (was $2,373.33) and comes with a 100-night sleep trial and lifetime warranty.
The Helix Midnight Luxe is a dream for side sleepers, absorbing pressure across the shoulders, hips and knees. I've been sleeping on the Luxe for the past seven months and am yet to wake with the dreaded achy hips that I'm prone to when lying on my side.
The Luxe is also comfortable and supportive for back sleepers, too — as my husband can attest. As an average weight side sleeper (me) and a heavier weight back sleeper (him), it can be difficult to find a mattress that we can both agree on. Enter the Helix Midnight Luxe.
The Helix Midnight Luxe is one of the best hybrid mattresses you can buy. Crafted from a combination of Helix Responsive Foam, Copper Gel Memory Foam, plus DuraFoam and up to 1,000 individually wrapped coils, the Luxe blissfully supports both of our sleep styles. For bed sharing without the compromise I'd recommend this mattress at full price. In the 27% off sale, it's a deal you don't want to miss.
Nicola is the Sleep Editor at Tom’s Guide, where she helps steer the mattress and sleep content published on Tom’s Guide, including our Best Mattress for Back Pain buying guide. With a career in journalism spanning the best part of two decades, Nicola brings experience to the team and the knowledge of what makes a great article, whether that’s a how-to mattress cleaning feature, a deep dive into melatonin gummies, or an in-depth mattress review. As a sleep editor, few better understand how important a decent mattress is to the overall quality of our sleep, and precisely how our sleep impacts our physical and mental health. As well as tackling the vast topic of sleep, Nicola joins the raft of expert mattress specialists at Tom’s Guide, who test and compare a wide range of mattresses in order to guide readers towards the very best options on the market.
