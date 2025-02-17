My husband and I finally found a mattress we can agree on — and it's 27% off in today’s Presidents' Day sales

After years of searching for a mattress that suits both our sleep styles, my husband and I have finally found a mattress that we can both agree on — the Helix Midnight Luxe. In even better news, there’s 27% off the Helix Midnight Luxe at Helix Sleep in today’s Presidents’ Day sales when you use the code TOMS27 at checkout. Plus, you get a free bedding bundle.



We rate the Luxe as one of the best mattresses of 2025, thanks to its pressure relief for side sleepers like me — but it's also supportive and comfortable for back sleepers, like my husband. Today’s Presidents’ Day mattress sale matches the same ultra low discount we saw last Black Friday and it's excellent overall value.

The Helix Midnight Luxe is a dream for side sleepers, absorbing pressure across the shoulders, hips and knees. I've been sleeping on the Luxe for the past seven months and am yet to wake with the dreaded achy hips that I'm prone to when lying on my side.



The Luxe is also comfortable and supportive for back sleepers, too — as my husband can attest. As an average weight side sleeper (me) and a heavier weight back sleeper (him), it can be difficult to find a mattress that we can both agree on. Enter the Helix Midnight Luxe.



The Helix Midnight Luxe is one of the best hybrid mattresses you can buy. Crafted from a combination of Helix Responsive Foam, Copper Gel Memory Foam, plus DuraFoam and up to 1,000 individually wrapped coils, the Luxe blissfully supports both of our sleep styles. For bed sharing without the compromise I'd recommend this mattress at full price. In the 27% off sale, it's a deal you don't want to miss.