Last chance! Get $599 worth of free bedding with the Nectar Classic Mattress

If you're shopping for a new mattress, there's one incredible deal you need to know about. Right now you can get a queen Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress with $599 worth of accessories for just $649 at Nectar Sleep. The bundle includes two cooling pillows, an extra soft sheet set, and a waterproof mattress protector.

The Nectar Classic is our top memory foam pick in our guide to the best mattresses of 2025 with body-contouring comfort and a medium-firm feel that's suitable for most sleepers. The brand runs a year-round discount but this generous freebie offer makes this the best deal we've seen from Nectar in the last year.

This extended Presidents' Day mattress sale is unlikely to stick around much longer so don't hit snooze if you want in on this fantastic deal from Nectar.

Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress (queen): $1,664 $649 + $599 in free accessories at Nectar

The Nectar Classic is our overall best memory foam mattress and great value for money. Our Nectar Classic Mattress review praised its balanced support, noting that it doesn't have the sink-in feel of other memory foam mattresses but still provides excellent comfort. The current sale brings a queen size down to $649. While we did see it $50 cheaper during Black Friday sales, it didn't come with the huge bedding bundle that you'll get right now. It's also covered by some of the best benefits you can find: a 365-night trial, a lifetime warranty, and free delivery. Our review: ★★★★½

User reviews: ★★★★½ (50,000+ reviews)

What's in the Nectar bedding bundle?