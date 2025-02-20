Last chance! Get $599 worth of free bedding with the Nectar Classic Mattress
This extended Presidents' Day mattress sale is among the best we've seen from Nectar
If you're shopping for a new mattress, there's one incredible deal you need to know about. Right now you can get a queen Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress with $599 worth of accessories for just $649 at Nectar Sleep. The bundle includes two cooling pillows, an extra soft sheet set, and a waterproof mattress protector.
The Nectar Classic is our top memory foam pick in our guide to the best mattresses of 2025 with body-contouring comfort and a medium-firm feel that's suitable for most sleepers. The brand runs a year-round discount but this generous freebie offer makes this the best deal we've seen from Nectar in the last year.
This extended Presidents' Day mattress sale is unlikely to stick around much longer so don't hit snooze if you want in on this fantastic deal from Nectar.
Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress (queen): $1,664 $649 + $599 in free accessories at Nectar
The Nectar Classic is our overall best memory foam mattress and great value for money. Our Nectar Classic Mattress review praised its balanced support, noting that it doesn't have the sink-in feel of other memory foam mattresses but still provides excellent comfort. The current sale brings a queen size down to $649. While we did see it $50 cheaper during Black Friday sales, it didn't come with the huge bedding bundle that you'll get right now. It's also covered by some of the best benefits you can find: a 365-night trial, a lifetime warranty, and free delivery.
What's in the Nectar bedding bundle?
Nectar Serenity Sleep Bundle: from $449 free with mattress at Nectar Sleep
Kit your bed out with everything you need for restful sleep with this bundle of premium bedding. The cooling pillows (worth $125 apiece) are woven with cooling fibers and stuffed with memory foam to support your head and neck. Then there's the extra-soft sheet set with a diagonal twill weave pattern (from $175); it includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and up to two pillow covers. Lastly, there's a waterproof mattress protector ($149 value) to keep your new mattress in pristine condition.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Jack, a multimedia journalist, is the Sleep Deals Writer for Tom's Guide. Since attaining his journalism degree at the University of Gloucestershire, Jack has built up eight years of experience in writing and content creation. At Tom’s Guide, he is responsible for reporting on the latest deals and sales on mattresses, mattress toppers, beds, bedding, and sleep tech. Jack is fascinated by the link between sleep and mental health, productivity, and general quality-of-life. He’s especially interested in exploring how technology from brands like Sleep Number and Eight Sleep can improve sleep and general wellbeing. His other interests include live music and gaming, subjects about which he has penned thousands of words.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Helix Midnight vs Helix Midnight Luxe: Which mattress in a box should you buy in the extended Presidents' Day sales?
Act fast! Leesa mattresses drop to all-time low prices in extended Presidents' Day sale