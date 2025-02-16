Found it! The cheapest Leesa mattress you can buy right now in the Presidents' Day sale

Believe it or not, but you don't have to spend a fortune on a high-quality queen mattress. Especially now, with the Presidents' Day deals offering some of the lowest prices we've seen. One deal we're particularly impressed by is a queen Leesa Studio mattress for just $519.35 at Amazon (was $639). This is cheaper than if you were to buy directly from Leesa where it's currently on sale for $559.

But choosing the best mattress for your sleep needs isn't all about price. This all-foam mattress offers cradling comfort with four layers of supportive foam. It promises great relief for the hips and shoulders with its responsive materials. When we tested it, we found it to be an affordable alternative to the Tempur-Pedic mattress range, with excellent motion isolation and a comfortable medium-firm feel.

This latest deal is part of Amazon's Presidents' Day mattress sale, and like many of its offers, it's a better price than going directly to the brand. For more mattress deals, check out this month's best mattress sales. For now, let's take a look at why we think this deal on the Leesa Studio is well worth taking advantage of.

Leesa Studio queen mattress

Was from: $639

Now from: $519

Saving: up to $120 at Amazon Summary: This budget mattress boasts a robust all-foam design that offers a comfortable medium-firm feel, ideally suited to back and stomach sleepers. Although it's advertised as having cooling properties, our Leesa Studio mattress hands-on review found that it sleeps hot, so if overheating is a problem for you then consider one of the best cooling mattresses instead. This is a great option for those on a tight budget, especially if you're going for a queen, as Amazon's price of $519.35 beats the offer from Leesa of $559. It's also a great option for couples, considering our testing panel said it was 'some of the best motion isolation we've experienced.' This means you're unlikely to feel any movement from a restless partner or fidgety children. Price history: Leesa's best deal is 30% off, and we've seen this reduction during other major sales like Black Friday and Labor Day. Although Amazon advertises this as a 19% discount, it actually beats Leesa's sale (as Leesa's standard sale price, is the regular price listed by Amazon). Sure, it's only a saving of an extra $40, but this remains the best price you'll find for this affordable mattress. The only drawback is that it seems you won't get the 100-night sleep trial offered direct from Leesa. Benefits: 30-day easy returns

