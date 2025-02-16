Found it! The cheapest Leesa mattress you can buy right now in the Presidents' Day sale
If you've been seeking a budget queen mattress, this Leesa Studio sale is the Presidents' Day deal for you
Believe it or not, but you don't have to spend a fortune on a high-quality queen mattress. Especially now, with the Presidents' Day deals offering some of the lowest prices we've seen. One deal we're particularly impressed by is a queen Leesa Studio mattress for just $519.35 at Amazon (was $639). This is cheaper than if you were to buy directly from Leesa where it's currently on sale for $559.
But choosing the best mattress for your sleep needs isn't all about price. This all-foam mattress offers cradling comfort with four layers of supportive foam. It promises great relief for the hips and shoulders with its responsive materials. When we tested it, we found it to be an affordable alternative to the Tempur-Pedic mattress range, with excellent motion isolation and a comfortable medium-firm feel.
This latest deal is part of Amazon's Presidents' Day mattress sale, and like many of its offers, it's a better price than going directly to the brand. For more mattress deals, check out this month's best mattress sales. For now, let's take a look at why we think this deal on the Leesa Studio is well worth taking advantage of.
Leesa Studio queen mattress
Was from: $639
Now from: $519
Saving: up to $120 at Amazon
Summary: This budget mattress boasts a robust all-foam design that offers a comfortable medium-firm feel, ideally suited to back and stomach sleepers. Although it's advertised as having cooling properties, our Leesa Studio mattress hands-on review found that it sleeps hot, so if overheating is a problem for you then consider one of the best cooling mattresses instead. This is a great option for those on a tight budget, especially if you're going for a queen, as Amazon's price of $519.35 beats the offer from Leesa of $559. It's also a great option for couples, considering our testing panel said it was 'some of the best motion isolation we've experienced.' This means you're unlikely to feel any movement from a restless partner or fidgety children.
Price history: Leesa's best deal is 30% off, and we've seen this reduction during other major sales like Black Friday and Labor Day. Although Amazon advertises this as a 19% discount, it actually beats Leesa's sale (as Leesa's standard sale price, is the regular price listed by Amazon). Sure, it's only a saving of an extra $40, but this remains the best price you'll find for this affordable mattress. The only drawback is that it seems you won't get the 100-night sleep trial offered direct from Leesa.
Benefits: 30-day easy returns
Got a bigger budget? Try this...
Nectar Classic Memory Foam queen mattress: from $649 + $599 worth of free pillows at Nectar Sleep
If you're looking for an all-foam mattress that offers great support and is backed up by some incredible benefits, look no further than the Nectar Classic. This has been ranked as one of the best memory foam mattresses thanks to its medium-firm feel suited to all types of sleepers. We rated it an impressive 4.5/5 in our Nectar Classic mattress review. Buy now and you'll get an amazing free bundle of bedding accessories including a mattress protector, sheet set and cooling pillows, worth $599 altogether. Your purchase is also protected by some of the best benefits you can find including a 365-night trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping and returns.
