Find your cooling mattress in today's Amazon Presidents' Day sale — top 3 deals for hot sleepers

Stocked with budget-friendly beds from leading and under-the-radar sleep brands, Amazon is becoming a popular place to shop for mattresses, no matter your sleep needs or budget. And Presidents' Day is seeing huge deals on cooling beds, including 30% off a queen Awara Natural Hybrid at Amazon. That brings the price down to just $664.30 (was $949), which is fantastic value for a natural, organic bed.

But the best mattress for you is one that supports your body and fits your price range, and if running hot is keeping you awake at night, we've got you covered. From cooling memory foam to natural hybrids, there are plenty of options for hot sleepers at Amazon — and they're all under $700 for a queen size right now.

The Presidents' Day mattress sales are in full swing and we've been shopping the best Amazon mattresses to find you year-round hot sleepers a mattress that will put your night sweats to rest without breaking the bank. Here's are our top three picks.

Konfein Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress: was from $194.99 $149.99 at Amazon

This memory foam mattress is available in two heights (10" and 12") and is infused with cooling gel that contours to your body and regulates your temperature. The CertiPUR-US foam moulds around pressure points, offering relief and support, and has has an open-cell structure promoting airflow. Gel beads in the foam dissipate heat, keeping you and your sleep surface cool. There's between 23% and 27% off each size of this mattress now with a 10" queen down to $219.99 from $298.99 and a 12" queen down to $269.99 from $350.99. We recommend a 10" mattress to most adults, but if you need extra support, go with the 12". Warranties and sleep trials can be grey areas at third party retailers, but not here. With this mattress you get a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty alongside free shipping.

NEO Sleep Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress: from $124.98 at Amazon

Similar to the Konfein above, this medium firm memory foam mattress is infused with cooling gel providing a strong balance of pressure relief and climate control. It has a breathable, removable cover for easy mattress cleaning, and it's available in different heights from 6" to 14". Discounts vary depending on which height and size you go for, but a 10" queen is 36% off bringing the cost to an astoundingly budget-friendly $179.97 (was $279.98) — that's one of the cheapest mattresses you'll find — and savings go up to $200 on a king size 12" NEO Sleep memory foam. It is delivered for free in a box for easy set up. Plus your eco conscience can rest easy as this affordable mattress is built with CertiPUR-US certified materials.