Walmart's selling this queen size Serta mattress for the same price as a twin in the Memorial Day sales

We're just days away from Memorial Day and the mattress deals from top rated brands are ramping one. Here's one that's really worth taking note of. Right now, you can buy the Serta Perfect Sleeper Midsummer Nights mattress in a queen size for just $449 at Walmart. That's the same price as a twin size, but you'll be getting a lot more mattress for your buck.

Like many of the best mattresses of 2025, the Serta Perfect Sleeper is a hybrid mattress that offers a blend of supportive coils and cushioning foams. But is this a mattress worth investing in during the Memorial Day mattress sales? Let's take a closer look...

Serta Perfect Sleeper Midsummer Nights Mattress: queen was $1,900 now $449 at Walmart

Available in both a plush and firm firmness option, the Serta is a solid hybrid mattress that will appeal to most sleepers. The plush version provides comfort for side sleepers, while the firm feel will give back and stomach sleepers plenty of support. The mattress also has a gel-infused lumbar support band that should help to ease aches and pains. A queen mattress is currently on offer for $449 in both plush and firm versions, which is the same price as a twin in the plush version (the firm version twin is slightly cheaper). You'll also get free shipping and a 10-year warranty. This huge discount makes the Serta an appealing alternative to many of the best cheap mattresses.

