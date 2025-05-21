Walmart's selling this queen size Serta mattress for the same price as a twin in the Memorial Day sales
This queen size Serta Perfect Sleeper is reduced by $1,451 at Walmart right now
We're just days away from Memorial Day and the mattress deals from top rated brands are ramping one. Here's one that's really worth taking note of. Right now, you can buy the Serta Perfect Sleeper Midsummer Nights mattress in a queen size for just $449 at Walmart. That's the same price as a twin size, but you'll be getting a lot more mattress for your buck.
Like many of the best mattresses of 2025, the Serta Perfect Sleeper is a hybrid mattress that offers a blend of supportive coils and cushioning foams. But is this a mattress worth investing in during the Memorial Day mattress sales? Let's take a closer look...
Serta Perfect Sleeper Midsummer Nights Mattress: queen was $1,900 now $449 at Walmart
Available in both a plush and firm firmness option, the Serta is a solid hybrid mattress that will appeal to most sleepers. The plush version provides comfort for side sleepers, while the firm feel will give back and stomach sleepers plenty of support. The mattress also has a gel-infused lumbar support band that should help to ease aches and pains. A queen mattress is currently on offer for $449 in both plush and firm versions, which is the same price as a twin in the plush version (the firm version twin is slightly cheaper). You'll also get free shipping and a 10-year warranty. This huge discount makes the Serta an appealing alternative to many of the best cheap mattresses.
Alternative deals to consider...
Nectar Classic Mattress: twin was $998 now $349 at Nectar
The Nectar Classic is a little more expensive than the Serta, but still incredibly reasonably priced. As well as being our top memory foam mattress overall, we rate this as a fantastic all-founder and one of the best mattresses for side sleepers you can buy. In our Nectar Classic mattress review, our testers praised the mattress for its excellent pressure relief and soothing levels of comfort. You'll also get fantastic extras: a 365-night trial, free shipping and a lifetime warranty. Evergreen Nectar mattress sales mean you can always pick up a queen for $649, which is a fantastic price for a quality all-foam bed.
Siena Memory Foam Mattress: twin was $529 $179 at Siena
At just $359 for a queen (MSRP $769) the Siena mattress is an ideal pick for those on a budget. In our Siena Memory Foam mattress review, our testers were surprised at how firm the mattress is, but noted that this made the bed particularly suitable for stomach sleepers, as it did a great job of keeping the hips elevated and spine aligned. The Siena also outperforms many other mattresses in its price category by offering a 180-night trial, free shipping and a 10-year warranty.
Jo Plumridge is an experienced mattress reviewer with several years' experience covering all things mattresses and sleep, and who tests memory foam, hybrid and organic mattresses. What Jo doesn't know about a boxed mattress isn't worth knowing, so naturally we tasked her with producing a series of features for Tom's Guide looking at all aspects of mattresses, from how to pick between latex and memory foam (it's a tricky one), to the seven mistakes people make when buying a mattress for the first time. When testing the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid for Tom's Guide, Jo said: "I loved the back support and pressure relief it offered. Plus, it looks far more expensive than it is." When she isn’t writing about sleep, Jo also writes extensively on interior design, home products and photography.
