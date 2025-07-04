Sleep well with up to $725 on Serta mattress sets this 4th of July
Comfortable, well-made, and now more affordable than ever
If your existing mattress has come to the end of its life or you're just craving an extra level of comfort and support, then we have a cracking deal for you.
It's a 4th of July sale with Serta giving customers up to a whopping $725 on select mattress sets. The deal is for high-performing mattresses, including the ICOMFORT PRO™ and PERFECT SLEEPER X™, as well as others.
Save up to $725 on select mattress sets
4TH OF JULY SALE
Buy your next mattress from Serta, and you could save up to $725. Just make sure you do it before July 8. With deals on a wide range of mattresses, including the iComfort and Perfect Sleeper ranges, you'll get a comfortable and supportive mattress without breaking the bank. Read on for our top picks.
Our top picks from Serta
ICOMFORT ADJUSTABLE MATTRESS SETS
Featuring 5 support zones designed for full-body spinal alignment, with cool-to-the-touch fabric and premium memory foam comfort. Outstanding quality at a new affordable price.
PERFECT SLEEPER X ADJUSTABLE MATTRESS SETS
This unbelievably comfortable mattress boasts 5 support zones and supportive coils designed for full-body spinal alignment. It also includes a 1-inch Perfect Conform™ memory foam layer. It doesn't get much better than this.
ICOMFORT PRO ADJUSTABLE MATTRESS SETS
Five support zones and naturally derived latex foam deliver improved spinal alignment and an advanced cooling system for premium all-foam comfort. You'll be asleep in no time with this outstanding mattress.
Serta is well known for creating some of the best mattresses and can therefore be relied upon to secure you many years of great sleep. We wouldn't recommend hanging around, though, as this sale ends on July 8, 2025. If you missed it, then head over to our best Serta promo codes page for more deals.
