Not a typo! Amazon is a selling a queen size Zinus Green Tea Mattress for $195 in the Presidents' Day sales

It's not often you can find a cooling mattress with ample pressure relief and lumbar support for under $200, but today you can buy a queen Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress for $195 at Amazon which is the lowest price we've seen it sell for. The Zinus is an excellent choice for those who love softer mattresses, and a queen usually sells for $379 at Zinus so this deal is a bargain.

Thanks to a combination of good pressure relief and temperature control for the low price the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress is one of the top recommendations in our best mattress of 2025 guide. Motion isolation is very good here so we also recommend it to bed-sharing couples who normally wake each other up when changing sleep positions.

At just $195 for a queen size the Zinus Green Team Memory Foam is a fantastic buy in the Presidents' Day mattress sales and you'll get free shipping, a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty too. Here's a closer look...

The Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress will appeal to sleepers who like to sink into their bed rather than float on top of it. The pressure relief rivals some of the higher-priced all-foam beds we've tested, and will be a great fit for most side sleepers. It's also hard to overlook the fact that a queen is on sale for less than $200. Since it's already a bargain at list price, it's not often we see this Zinus mattress marked down.

But remember that this is a budget mattress — paying a super low price means you'll be making a few concessions in performance and longevity. We think this Zinus mattress will be comfortable enough in the short term as a temporary bed or a guest bed that sees little use. However, it doesn't sleep very cool and the edges on our test model were unsteady. If you can afford to pay more, we recommend doing that instead.

