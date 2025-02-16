Not a typo! Amazon is a selling a queen size Zinus Green Tea Mattress for $195 in the Presidents' Day sales
Here's your chance to buy the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress for the lowest price it's ever been during the Presidents' Day sales
It's not often you can find a cooling mattress with ample pressure relief and lumbar support for under $200, but today you can buy a queen Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress for $195 at Amazon which is the lowest price we've seen it sell for. The Zinus is an excellent choice for those who love softer mattresses, and a queen usually sells for $379 at Zinus so this deal is a bargain.
Thanks to a combination of good pressure relief and temperature control for the low price the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress is one of the top recommendations in our best mattress of 2025 guide. Motion isolation is very good here so we also recommend it to bed-sharing couples who normally wake each other up when changing sleep positions.
At just $195 for a queen size the Zinus Green Team Memory Foam is a fantastic buy in the Presidents' Day mattress sales and you'll get free shipping, a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty too. Here's a closer look...
The ‘hug’ of this mattress makes the Zinus a good choice for side sleepers, especially those with a lighter build. The gel-infused foam contours to pressure points, and although we think it won't sleep cool enough for very hot sleepers, most people should find it cozy. Motion isolation is excellent so we recommend it for bed-sharing. The previous best-ever price for a queen was $209 in an Amazon flash sale last year, so you're getting the lowest-ever price ($195) if you shop at Amazon now. While it's not clear whether Zinus' 100-night trial applies, you do get a 10-year warranty.
The Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress will appeal to sleepers who like to sink into their bed rather than float on top of it. The pressure relief rivals some of the higher-priced all-foam beds we've tested, and will be a great fit for most side sleepers. It's also hard to overlook the fact that a queen is on sale for less than $200. Since it's already a bargain at list price, it's not often we see this Zinus mattress marked down.
But remember that this is a budget mattress — paying a super low price means you'll be making a few concessions in performance and longevity. We think this Zinus mattress will be comfortable enough in the short term as a temporary bed or a guest bed that sees little use. However, it doesn't sleep very cool and the edges on our test model were unsteady. If you can afford to pay more, we recommend doing that instead.
Have a slightly higher budget? Try this...
Here's another highlight from this year's Amazon Presidents' Day mattress sale. The Awara Natural Hybrid sports some of the same eco-credentials as many of our best organic mattresses, but it's a remarkably affordable bed. Amazon has made it even more accessible this Presidents' Day, dropping the Awara to its lowest-ever price. With 30% off, you can get a queen size for $664.30 now (was $949). Note that sizes are extremely limited, and there's no telling how long stock will last.
Eve is a PPA-accredited journalist with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. She is a Sleep Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide and has four years’ experience writing health features and news. She is particularly interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health. At Tom’s Guide Eve is responsible for coverage and reviews of sleep tech and is our smart and cooling mattress specialist, focussing on brands such as Eight Sleep and Sleep Number. She also covers general mattress reviews, seeks out the best deals to produce tried-and-tested buyer's guides for sleep accessories and enjoys writing in-depth features about sleep health. She has been involved in rigorous testing procedures for mattress reviews in our Sleep Studio and has interviewed experts including sleep doctors and psychologists. When not covering sleep at Tom's Guide, Eve enjoys writing about health and fitness, food and culture.
