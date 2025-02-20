Act fast! Leesa mattresses drop to all-time low prices in extended Presidents' Day sale

With Presidents' Day now over, you'd expect the best deals to be over and done with. But that's not the case, as Leesa has come through with some of the best savings of the season in its extended sale. The brand has reduced its prices by 30% sitewide, meaning its budget option, the Leesa Studio mattress is now only $559 at Leesa.

This matches the best sale we saw from Leesa last year and even beats the brand's Black Friday 2024 sale. The flagship mattress, the Leesa Original is available from $609 (was $879). If you're looking to invest in one of the best mattresses for a low price, the Leesa sale is definitely worth considering. We don't know how long this sale will last, but we don't expect it to last past this week, so buy now if you want to take advantage of this deal.

If Leesa's range doesn't meet your needs then check out the best cheap mattresses for more deals on great value beds. For now, let's take a look at the best deals from Leesa to shop right now...

The best Leesa mattress deals today

1. Leesa Original mattress: twin was $879 now from $609 at Leesa

The Leesa Original is a good option for back and front sleepers who desire a traditional foam feel. The edge support is a bit lacking but it's got great temperature regulation. Our Leesa Original mattress review noted that it's also good for side sleepers and boasts strong ethical credentials, so you can feel comfortable with this purchase. A queen is now $929 (was $1,332), and you'll also get a free sleep bundle. It's covered by a 100-night trial, lifetime warranty and free shipping. Our review: ★★★★

User score: ★★★★½ (20,000+ reviews)

2. Leesa Studio mattress: twin was $549 now $384 at Leesa

Leesa's most affordable mattress is the tremendous value Leesa Studio. The top layer of high-quality responsive memory foam is great for side sleepers, with secondary supportive foam to relieve hip and shoulder pain. Our Leesa Studio mattress hands-on named the Leesa Studio mattress the perfect budget alternative to a Tempur-Pedic mattress. If you're after a great quality memory foam mattress on a tight budget, this is a fantastic option. A queen is now just $599 (was $799) and you'll get the same perks as well as the free sleep bundle. User reviews: ★★★★½ (86 reviews)