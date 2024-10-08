LIVE: October Prime Day apparel and sneaker deals — Carhartt, Adidas, Skechers and more

Amazon has quickly become one of the best spots to snag high-quality, fast-shipping apparel and shoes from some of your favorite brands on the market. The convenient one-stop wardrobe shop is also chock full of deals — especially during Prime Big Deal Days.

Apparel and shoes are seeing some of the biggest markdowns during the savings extravaganza, with popular brands like Carhartt, Skechers, Adidas, Under Armour and more offering up to 60% off in savings. Right now, you can bag a hefty bargain on some top running shoes from Amazon, including a $61 discount on the the Asics Gel-Kayano 30. Plus, Carhartt apparel deals are starting at just $11.

The discounts certainly don't end there! If you're looking to upgrade your sneaker game, invest in some new fall clothing and save money while doing so, you've come to the right place. Be sure to bookmark this page because we will be updating it all Prime Day-long with the best deals on sneakers and apparel.

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 30% off.

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $11 @ Amazon

Amazon is having a massive Skechers sale during Prime Day. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children on sale from $11. As part of the sale, you can get the Skechers Hands Free Slip Ins for $57 (was $110, pictured).

Crocs sale: deals from $20 @ Amazon

From clogs to sandals, Amazon is discounting a wide range of Crocs shoes. (Croc accessories are also on sale). It's one of the biggest Crocs sales we've seen from Amazon. Note that Walmart also has an ongoing Crocs sale, but with different styles/colors than Amazon. Our recommendation: Browse both sales to see which one has the shoe you want on sale.

Levi's denim sale: deals from $30 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select Levi's apparel for men and women. After discount, deals start as low as $30. The sale includes t-shirts, shorts, jeans, trucker jackets, and more.

Lucky Brand sale: up to 50% off @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking up to 50% off Lucky Brand denim and apparel. Get super stylish fall wardrobe essentials starting at just $18, including these stylish high-rise jeans that are over 40% off.

Hey Dude sale: up to 68% off @ Amazon

Amazon is currently offering discounts on select Hey Dude shoe styles from their collection. From slip ons to flip flops, snag a a pair of Hey Dudes starting at the unbeatable price of $21.

Sneakers

Adidas Response Running Sneaker (Men's): was $75 now from $38 @ Amazon

These Adidas sneakers are now on sale starting from $30 at Amazon. They feature a comfortable, breathable mesh upper, an OrthoLite sockliner and an EVA midsole as well as a durable rubber outsole.

Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins Ultra Flex 3.0 (Women's): was $92 now from $48 @ Amazon

The Skechers Ultra Flex 3.0 slip-ons are our choice for the most versatile Skechers sneaker. As you'd expect, they're lightweight and comfortable with pillowy soft midsoles and Air-Cooled Memory Foam. In our Skechers Hands Free Ultra Flex 3.0 Brilliant Path review, we said they're great for casual wear, but we don't recommend them for high-impact exercise.

Under Armour Charged Assert 10 (Women's): was $75 now from $52 @ Amazon

The Charged Assert 10 is a comfortable running sneaker that's ideal for beginners, and also great for daily use as a cushioned walking shoe. There are discounts available across the range of women's and men's shoes , with the price dropping as low as $51 in some colors.

Adidas Men's Racer Tr23: was $80 now from $56 @ Amazon

Race to your heart's content with these Adidas Racer Tr23 sneakers. Reviewers on Amazon love these sneakers for their fit, comfort and stylish looks.

Under Armour Charged Assert 10 running shoe: was $75 now from $40 @ Amazon

Look no further if you need cushioning, comfort and stability all in one durable running shoe. 10mm offset, EVA sock liners and Charged cushioning make this UA shoe one of its most popular.

Puma Velocity Nitro 3 (Women's): was $135 now from $89 @ Amazon

There are more colors and sizes of the Velocity Nitro 2 reduced on Amazon at the moment, but one style of the women's Velocity Nitro 3 has been cut to $89 in a few sizes, if you do want the newest version of the shoe.

Asics Gel-Kayano 30 (Women's): was $160 now from $99 @ Amazon

We recently reviewed the Asic Gel-Kayano 31 and as much as we liked the new shoe, it is very similar to the Gel-Kayano 30, which you can pick up for a lot less on Amazon right now. Both the women’s shoe and the men’s shoe are reduced to under $100 in the sale, which is the cheapest we've ever seen it and a great price for one of the most comfortable stability shoes available from any brand.

Saucony Triumph 21 (Men's): was $160 now from $99 @ Amazon

The Triumph 21 is one of the shoes we were hoping to find in the sales, because the Saucony Triumph 22 recently came out and we’re actually bigger fans of the older shoe. Amazon has a range of discounts available on both the women’s and men’s Triumph 21 , with the best deals being available on the black colorway in a range of sizes.

Brooks Glycerin 20 (Women's): was $160 now from $93 @ Amazon

The pick of the deals, this sizable saving on the Brooks Glycerin 20 brings it under $100, a fantastic price for one of the best cushioned running shoes you can get. The Brooks Glycerin 21 launched earlier this year but the main update to the new shoe is a little more foam in the midsole. The Glycerin 20 is still very comfortable and a perfect option for new runners in particular, and both the women’s and men’s shoes are reduced on Amazon.

Allbirds Tree Flyer 2: was $160 now $112 on Amazon

The Tree Flyer 2 is a sustainable running shoe made from eco-friendly materials like tree fibers for the upper and castor beans for the midsole. It’s still a solid daily trainer, and has been substantially reduced for Prime Day, with all colors and sizes of the women’s and men’s shoes dropping below $100.

Carhartt

Carhartt Men's Base Force Midweight Classic Crew: was $34 now from $21 @ Amazon

Snag this juicy Amazon discount on the classic waffle knit long sleeve that traps heat, wicks away sweat and fights odors. It's also ideal for layering under a jacket or sweatshirt when you're working outdoors in the colder months.

Carhartt Women's Rugged Twill Flannel: was $55 now from $37 @ Amazon

Custom built for hard working women, this flannel features a relaxed fit that was made to move, thanks to its rugged flex stretch technology. It also features two chest pockets with button closure and a pen stall.

Carhartt Men's Loose Fit Midweight Sweatshirt: was $54 now from $43 @ Amazon

The Carhartt Loose Fit Midweight Graphic Hoodie is the perfect comfy pullover to have when there's a chill in the air. It also features a ribbed waist and cuffs for extra insulating power and a three-piece hood with drawstrings. It's available in a large variety of colors and sizes.

Carhartt Men's Rain Defender Anorak: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon

This half-zip boasts a triple threat: it's water-repellant, lightweight and breathable. It features a nice loose cut, which shouldn't restrict movement and you'll also get zippered hand pockets and a communal pocket — the jacket can be packed into the former for storage. We're really liking the two-tone design that is both casual and fun.

Carhartt Men's Force 5-inch Lightweight Sneaker Boot: was $139 now from $79 @ Amazon

This pair of shoes is hands down the work boot of choice for the man who wants an athletic shoe feel in a lightweight, full feature work boot design. The footbed is made with Insite technology that's engineered to create maximum arch support, reducing foot fatigue during long days on the job.

Adidas

Adidas Men's Essentials Feel Ready Training T-Shirt: was $25 now from $14 @ Amazon

Stock up on the essentials with this Feel Ready Training T-shirt from just $16 — an absolute steal on a major label. Made of Adidas AeroReady fabric, it manages your body's moisture levels to keep you focused on your workouts.

Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Leggings (Women's): was $40 now from $16 @ Amazon

On sale from $16, these Adidas leggings are a great deal. Made from cotton, they're soft and comfortable to wear. They're billed as feeling "like a second skin" and have a 4.5 star rating from over 5,000 Amazon reviews.

Adidas Tiro23 League Sweat Hoodie (Women's): was $45 now from $24 @ Amazon

Don't be afraid to get your sweat on with this hoodie. Its iconic design featuring Adidas' 3-stripes looks good with everything, and its loose cut keeps it from absorbing too much moisture from your body. It also has a draw cord to adjust the fit and ribbed cuffs.

Under Armour

Under Armour Tech 2.0 T-shirt (Men's): was $25 now $10 @ Amazon

If you're in the market for some new training gear, this best-selling men's activewear t-shirt should be topping your list. It's quick-drying, super soft and features 4-way stretch construction that gives you free range of motion. We love the vast array of colors and size options — and the fact that it starts at just $10.

Under Armour Rival Fleece Big Logo Hoodie (Women's): was $55 now from $22 @ Amazon

"Comfortable, warm and soft" were a few adjectives used by happy customers to describe this oversized hoodie. Made of ultra-soft cotton-blend fleece, you'll love the versatile, lightweight hoodie that will keep you warmed up and ready for pretty much anything the day has in store.

Under Armour Rival Fleece Jogger: was $55 now $25 @ Amazon

Fall weather is right around the corner. This Under Armour Rival Fleece Jogger is made of an ultra-soft cotton-blend fleece with a brushed inside for extra warmth. There's also an elastic waistband with external drawcord for added comfort.

Under Armour Tech 2.0 ½ Zip (Men's): was $45 now from $32 @ Amazon

Let's be real: who doesn't love a half zip? Loose, light, and cooling, this half zip from Under Armour is a must-have for before, after and even during training sessions. It features an aerodynamic cut, sweat-wicking material and stretchy fabric that's built to last.

CRZ YOGA

CRZ YOGA Pima Cotton Long Sleeve Workout Shirt (Women's): was $28 now $22 @ Amazon

Designed for low impact work outs or daily wear, this loose and casual long sleeve shirt matches perfectly with high-waisted shorts or leggings and will be a staple in your closet this fall. The comfortable top is made with ultra soft pima cotton that allows your skin to breathe freely.

CRZ YOGA Thermal Fleece Lined Leggings (Women's): was $32 now $25 @ Amazon

Gear up for the cold weather with these fleece-lined leggings that are ultra cozy and will keep out the cold. They feature four-way stretch, moderate compression and will trap heat in, so you can continue your active lifestyle even as the temperature drops.