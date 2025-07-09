Huge Under Armour Prime Day sale is live from $10 — here are my 21 favorite fitness apparel finds
Shop sneakers, tees, shorts and more this Prime Day
Prime Day is here — and if you're hoping to upgrade your fitness apparel, we have some great deals for you. Under Armour makes some of our favorite athletic apparel and right now, you can shop hoodies, leggings t-shirts and more from just $10.
Looking for a new pair of shorts? The Under Armour Fly by Shorts are just $19 in the sale. Hoping to snag some new workout tees? I recommend the popular Under Armour Tech 2.0 T-Shirt that's starting at just $10.
If your goal is to get your steps in this season, there's also tons of great deals on top-rated sneakers. Keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite Under Armour finds this Amazon Prime Day. Plus, don't miss our Amazon promo codes page for more ways to save.
Best Women's Under Armour Deals
This piece of original go-to training gear is back on sale and it’s perfect for keeping you cool while on the go. UA Tech fabric is famed for being quick-drying and ultra-soft.
Want a breathable tank without sacrificing coverage? Look no further than this tank made of super soft pinhole mesh that wicks sweat and dries really fast. The classic racerback tank is the perfect performance baselayer.
Ideal for any running workout, the material wicks sweat away from your body and dries fast, with breathable mesh panels that prevent heat build-up, and a built-in brief for extra coverage. There's dozens of colors to choose from, however, discounts will vary.
Super-light HeatGear fabric means lightweight coverage and sweat-wicking. These shorts offer 4-way stretch construction and stay secure on the skin without rubbing.
There's nothing like a good pair of flare pants — and this stretchy, breathable pair will help you move better in every direction. They're super comfortable and feature a flat waistband that sits just right on the hips.
"Comfortable, warm and soft" were a few adjectives used by happy customers to describe this oversized hoodie. Made of ultra-soft cotton-blend fleece, you'll love the versatile, lightweight hoodie that will keep you warmed up and ready for pretty much anything the day has in store.
Save on Under Armour's most legendary HeatGear leggings with sweat-wicking material for fast-drying action. The leggings have 4-way stretch construction and ergonomic flatlock seams, so that you can avoid nasty chaffing. There's also dozens of other colors to choose from, but you'll have to sift around to find the best deals in your size.
This stylish jacket is made of ultra soft fabric that is both breathable and comfortable. Similar to the flare pants above, it features four-way stretch material that helps you move in any direction.
Best Men's Under Armour Deals
This lightweight t-shirt is ideal for runs in warm conditions and the medium, large and x-large sizes of the men's black t-shirt are all available in the sale from $10.
These men's leggings work best as a base layer during workouts. Lightweight, stretchy and sweat-wicking, they offer superior coverage and performance so you can look and feel comfortable while you train.
Need a training shirt with long sleeves? Look no further than this Tech 2.0 top that features loose and light fabric to keep you cool. Available in a sea of colors, the shirt is ultra comfortable, wicks sweat away from your body and dries really fast.
This compression top is made from a lightweight wicking fabric that helps to keep you cool during intense runs. It's perfect for longer runs as well as team sports, and it's been reduced in the Amazon sale. Plus, there's dozens of colors to choose from.
Under Armour's golf polo is a great staple for all golf-lovers out there. As much as you enjoy hitting the links, you'll appreciate its breathable material even more. It wicks sweat and dries fast, plus its anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes — meaning you're less likely to stink after playing your round.
Durable joggers are hard to come by — which is why we love this versatile pair from Under Armour. They come with a ribbed waistband, an external drawcord and plenty of pocket space.
Whether you're heading to work, the gym or the golf course, this storm sweater will keep you protected from the elements thank to its storm repellant qualities. It's stylish, comfortable and has an overall looser fit for extra mobility.
Best Under Armour Shoe & Accessory Deals
I don't know about you, but finding any cap for $19 feels like a bargain to me, especially when it's sweat-resistant and made by the UA brand.
Be comfy in style with these Graphic Slide Sandals. They feature an adjustable strap and comfortable soft foam lining, as well as an EVA outsole with traction pods. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.
This Under Armour duffle is now on sale from $28. It's water repellent, and there are internal pockets to keep your stuff organized. One pocket is vented, so it's perfect for stashing your clothes or shoes after the gym. Make sure to check all the different colors for the best deal. It also comes in several different sizes.
Need to keep all your stuff safe? This Under Armour Hustle 5.0 backpack has a water resistant finish, an air-mesh padded back panel and adjustable HeatGear shoulder straps. There's a padded pocket inside with enough space for a 15-inch laptop and a separate bottom pocket to store shoes or laundry.
The Charged Assert 10 is a comfortable running sneaker that's ideal for beginners, and also great for daily use as a cushioned walking shoe. There are discounts available across the range of women's and men's shoes , with the price dropping as low as $52 in some colors.
Featuring a mesh upper and Under Armour's Charged Cushioning and Comfort Deluxe System, this shoe is billed as perfect for runners who need a balance of flexibility and cushioning. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.
