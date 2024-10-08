No, not a typo — my favorite ever Columbia insulated jacket is now 66% off during Prime Day

Columbia is up there with the likes of The North Face and Patagonia when you're seeking out reliable, high-tech apparel. That's why I'm so shocked about this Prime Day deal, which slashes the price of my favorite ever Columbia insulated jacket by 66% to just $55. No, it's not a typo.

For a limited time, you can pick up the Columbia Powder Lite Jacket for just $55 @ Amazon while stocks last. You will need to check sizing and color options before heading to the checkout, though. Whether your exercise fix includes hiking at high altitudes or layering up to watch others exercise at a soccer game, I can tell you this jacket is seriously cozy.

Here's how to shop the deal during Amazon Prime Day sales.

Columbia Powder Lite Insulated Jacket: was $160 now $55 @ Columbia

Columbia’s Omni-Heat thermal-reflective lining retains your body's own warmth, and the puffer also has a water-resistant outer layer for wet weather. Plus, it stows easily and is super lightweight if you enjoy hiking. You can also pick up the women's Powder Lite Jacket for $79 @ Amazon.

Prime Day can throw up some absolute bargains, and this is a prime example of such a deal. Columbia is one of my favorite brands, and having gone hiking in the Alps with the Columbia team last year wearing their kit, I can confirm how lightweight, warm and durable their puffer jackets really are.

Whether coaching outdoors, heading to watch my favorite soccer club, or hiking at altitude, I can count on the Columbia Powder Lite jacket. I wear the men's, but the women's is also on sale for $79, which I think is still a bargain considering the tech that goes into the jacket.

Columbia uses OMNI-HEAT patented technology, which means garments are heat-reflective. The insulated interior lining uses a metallic dot pattern to retain your body's heat while dissipating moisture, and the jacket is also water-resistant.

There are two zippered pockets for small valuables (or your hands during colder months!) and a drawcord hem, plus Thermarator 100% polyester insulation.

And the handy bit? You can stick it in for a machine wash after long hikes! If colors like Tippet and Bright Marigold aren't your thing, there are plenty of options to choose from. This is one of the lowest prices I've seen the Powder Lite jacket hit, so I would snap it up while you can.