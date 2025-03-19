I've covered the last two Afterpay Day sales and these are the 25+ best offers I've spotted so far

Afterpay Day 2025 has officially kicked off! As one of Australia's major sales events, Afterpay Day brings together huge brands and retailers alike, offering massive discounts across a range of categories.

Like last year, this Afterpay Day sale is taking place over four epic deal-filled days, starting early on Thursday, March 20 and ending just before the stroke of midnight on Sunday, March 23. This won't be the only sale we'll see this year though, as Afterpay Day usually has a second event in August.

Focusing on more than just tech, Afterpay Day typically delivers excellent deals on beauty, fashion, homewares, fitness, gaming home entertainment, appliances and more.

Back on deck for my third-ever Afterpay Day sale after covering both events last year, I will be highlighting the best deals as they appear below. Make sure you check back throughout the entire sale, as the Tom's Guide team and I will be constantly updating this page. Happy shopping!

Phones and powerbanks

Samsung Galaxy A55: was AU$699 now AU$505.09 at Amazon Save AU$193.91

Not the biggest discount ever, but when you consider that Samsung's excellent A-series handsets are already pretty cheap to begin with, this is a great deal. The Galaxy A55 offers a stylish design and nice build quality for the price, and even provides some AI features, including the popular Circle to Search function.

HMD Skyline (256GB, Neon Pink): was AU$899 now AU$597 at Amazon Save AU$302

You may have heard of HMD's Skyline smartphone — it's the handset you can repair on your own, with the ability to pop off its back so you can replace a cracked screen or other parts with ease. Now, how often the average person will need to do that kind of stuff remains to be seen, but if you're looking for a device for the long haul, the Skyline may be for you. Oh, and it's one of the only Android smartphones which supports Qi 2 wireless charging, which is neat.

INIU B64 140W 27,000 mAh power bank: was AU$169.99 now AU$101.99 at Amazon Save AU$68 The INIU B64 is a top rated powerbank, and this price is only AU$6 more than the lowest it's ever been. This power bank has up to a massive 140W output for fast charging anything from a phone, to a laptops or portable gaming devices and it can charge three devices at once.

Televisions

Sony A90K OLED TV (42-inch): was AU$1,999 now AU$1,599 at Amazon Save AU$400 If you're looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup, this Sony A90K is a great option. While it is a few years old now, Sony has yet to debut a suitable replacement for the screen, as it delivers sensational colour reproduction, excellent detail and has great support for gaming too. It's also AU$100 cheaper than on Black Friday.

Laptops and tablets

Audio and wearables

Sony WH-1000XM4: was AU$549 now AU$466.65 at Myer Save AU$82.35

Yes, they've been replaced by a newer model, but the Sony XM4 over-ear noise-cancelling headphones were so good upon their release, that they continue to hold their own now. Comfortable, incredibly effective noise-cancellation and Sony's stupendous sound, they're a terrific buy.

JBL Charge 5: was AU$199.95 now AU$179.96 at Myer Save AU$20

This rugged, waterproof Bluetooth speaker has a pretty decent amount of bass, if that's how you like to party. Plus you get up to 20 hours of playback and you can eve use it as a portable charger in case your phone runs out of juice. Available in Black, Red and Blue colourways.

Samsung Q930D: was AU$1,595 now AU$799 at Appliance Central Save AU$796 This is the cheapest price we can find for this stellar soundbar. A small step down from the Q990D (you get 2 fewer channels), this soundbar delivers 9.1.4. surround sound, clear dialogue and hearty, powerful bass, all for under AU$800.

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 4: was AU$349.95 now AU$247.70 at Amazon Save AU$102.25 This mighty Megaboom 4 packs a punch. It's a thin, stylish and fun speaker, sporting a 20-hour battery life and stellar 360-degree sound. Perfect for parties, or sitting by the pool with its waterproof rating.

PC, gaming and peripherals

Govee Envisual TV LED backlight: was AU$229.99 now AU$129.97 at Amazon Save AU$100.02

Slicing a massive 43% off RRP, this Govee backlight will change the way you watch movies, game or stream music on your smart TV. The lights can sync up to any form of entertainment using the accompanying app and dance along to your favourite tunes or enhance any film.

Nintendo Switch OLED (white): was AU$539 now AU$445.99 at Amazon Save AU$93.01

Sporting a beautiful 7-inch OLED display, the Nintendo Switch OLED is the fanciest Switch you can buy right now, and it's been discounted by AU$93. If you don't already have a Switch console, now's the perfect time to snap one up!

Appliances

Shark MessMaster Vacuum: was AU$299.99 now AU$239.99 at Myer Save AU$60

Score 20% off this next-level shop vac from Shark. This ultra-powerful mini vacuum can be used to clean wet or dry messes inside and outside your home, and can even suck up glass, screws, gyprock and any liquids. Cleaning the machine is easy too, as all you'll need is a cup of water to clean the dustbin using the hose.

Shark Steam and Scrub Mop: was AU$449.99 now AU$339 at Myer Save AU$110.99

The Shark Steam and Scrub Mop offers boosted steam power, with specifically designed scrubbing pads that rotate 150 times per minute to hold and lock in dirt. With four washable mop pads included in the box, you'll always have a fresh set ready to go.

KitchenAid KSM-150 Artisan Stand Mixer: was AU$899 now AU$535 at Amazon Save AU$364 Now at its best price ever on Amazon, this versatile kitchen appliance is within reach. The KitchenAid KM-150 Artisan Stand Mixer is more than just a whipping and mixing machine. When paired with additional attachments, you can slice veggies, grind meat or even make pasta — the options are endless. That said, this discount is pretty major, but you'll only get the standard mixer with the whisk, dough hook and flat beater attachments inside the box. Available in Almond Cream, Empire Red and Matte Black under the same listing.

Nespresso Vertuo Creatista capsule coffee machine: was AU$1,099 now AU$798 at Amazon Save AU$301 Yearning for more out of your current capsule coffee machine? This Nespresso Vertuo Creatista model easily blends simplicity and quality into one touch. With capsule sizes ranging from espresso to mug, and a built-in milk frother, this classy-looking machine will elevate your home coffee experience.

Shark IZ102 Cordless Vacuum: was AU$549.99 now AU$288 at Amazon Save AU$261.99

If you're looking to save some extra pennies on a stick vac purchase, this deal is for you. Shaving a massive 48% off, this Shark IZ102 cordless vac offers powerful suction and a self-cleaning brush roll. Plus, the nozzle has LED lights that'll reveal any hidden dust and debris as you vacuum.

Personal care

Shark SmoothStyle: was AU$149.99 now AU$119.99 at Myer Save AU$30

Styling your tresses doesn't have to end in knotty messes, thanks to the Shark SmoothStyle. The tool was specifically designed to straighten and smooth hair through heated comb technology, delivering healthy and voluminous end results. The styler also comes with Wet Hair mode so you can quickly style wet hair with minimal heat damage.

Shark FlexStyle: was AU$499 now AU$399.99 at Myer Save AU$100

Dyson's Airwrap is a great hair tool — but its biggest downfall is that it's very expensive. This is what makes the Shark Flexstyle stand out as a great (read: cheaper) alternative. Now with a modest discount, it's down to AU$399.99 — a fantastic price for a full styling kit for all hair types.

Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer (Ceramic Patina / Topaz): was AU$749 now AU$499 at Amazon Save AU$250

With new smart settings and a brand-new diffuser attachment for curly hair types, the Dyson Supersonic Nural is perfect for anyone. It features all the beloved settings of the original, but also comes packed with sensors and attachments. The latter are intelligent too, allowing the hair dryer to remember the last settings used. Now, for AU$250 off, this hair dryer is worth picking up quicksmart. Only available in the Ceramic Patina / Topaz colourway.

Dyson Airstrait: was AU$749 now AU$499 at Amazon Save AU$250

Slashing 33% off RRP, the Dyson Airstrait can take your hair styling routine to a whole new level. The no-hot-plate hair straightener is also a dryer that can take totally wet hair and dry it to naturally straight in a matter of minutes. With three temperature settings and precise airflow blades, this hair tool is great for those wanting to shorten their drying and styling time. Also included in the box is a non-slip heat-resistant mat, which can be used to place the styler down in between sectioning. Do note, that this discount is only available in one colourway.

Fitness and fashion

Skechers Women's Bobs B Cute: was AU$89.99 now AU$53.99 at Skechers Save AU$36

Step into style with the Skechers Women's Bobs B Cute Shoe, featuring a Memory Foam cushioned insole for unbeatable comfort. Made from 100% vegan materials and machine washable, these shoes are perfect for everyday wear.