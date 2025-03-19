Live
I've covered the last two Afterpay Day sales and these are the 25+ best offers I've spotted so far
The first Afterpay Day event is on now
Afterpay Day 2025 has officially kicked off! As one of Australia's major sales events, Afterpay Day brings together huge brands and retailers alike, offering massive discounts across a range of categories.
Like last year, this Afterpay Day sale is taking place over four epic deal-filled days, starting early on Thursday, March 20 and ending just before the stroke of midnight on Sunday, March 23. This won't be the only sale we'll see this year though, as Afterpay Day usually has a second event in August.
Focusing on more than just tech, Afterpay Day typically delivers excellent deals on beauty, fashion, homewares, fitness, gaming home entertainment, appliances and more.
Back on deck for my third-ever Afterpay Day sale after covering both events last year, I will be highlighting the best deals as they appear below. Make sure you check back throughout the entire sale, as the Tom's Guide team and I will be constantly updating this page. Happy shopping!
Afterpay Day 2025: Retailer quicklinks
- Adore Beauty: up to 40% off over 200 beauty brands
- Appliances Online: expect to see deals on white goods, appliances and TVs
- Big W: shop 50% off small appliances at Big W's online store
- Dyson: save up to AU$550 select Dyson products
- eBay: knock 20% off orders using eBay Plus
- JB Hi-Fi: spend over AU$300 and get AU$30 off using code AFTERPAY2025
- Kogan: slice up to 65% off during Kogan's Afterpay Day sale
- Love Honey: score up to 60% off storewide
- Mwave: up to 50% off in the Afterpay Day sale
- Myer: Mid Season Sale now on, with up to 50% off
- Nespresso: receive 2 complimentary Barista Cups and free delivery when you purchase 160 capsules or more
- Platypus Shoes: shop up to 50% off the biggest brands at Platypus
- Sony: get up to AU$40 off eligible orders when you spend over AU$300 using code AFTERPAYDAY40
- The Good Guys: look out for Price Beat options across a range of tech
- The Iconic: up to 20-30% off storewide during The Iconic's Afterpay Day sale
Phones and powerbanks
Save AU$193.91
Not the biggest discount ever, but when you consider that Samsung's excellent A-series handsets are already pretty cheap to begin with, this is a great deal. The Galaxy A55 offers a stylish design and nice build quality for the price, and even provides some AI features, including the popular Circle to Search function.
Save AU$302
You may have heard of HMD's Skyline smartphone — it's the handset you can repair on your own, with the ability to pop off its back so you can replace a cracked screen or other parts with ease. Now, how often the average person will need to do that kind of stuff remains to be seen, but if you're looking for a device for the long haul, the Skyline may be for you. Oh, and it's one of the only Android smartphones which supports Qi 2 wireless charging, which is neat.
Save AU$68
The INIU B64 is a top rated powerbank, and this price is only AU$6 more than the lowest it's ever been. This power bank has up to a massive 140W output for fast charging anything from a phone, to a laptops or portable gaming devices and it can charge three devices at once.
Televisions
Save AU$400
If you're looking to upgrade your home entertainment setup, this Sony A90K is a great option. While it is a few years old now, Sony has yet to debut a suitable replacement for the screen, as it delivers sensational colour reproduction, excellent detail and has great support for gaming too. It's also AU$100 cheaper than on Black Friday.
Laptops and tablets
Save AU$1,100
This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the HP Victus 16, but AU$2,399 isn't too bad. For a bigger screen laptop with RTX 4070 GPU and 32GB RAM, you can conquer all quests with this HP, no matter whether you game or not.
Audio and wearables
Save AU$82.35
Yes, they've been replaced by a newer model, but the Sony XM4 over-ear noise-cancelling headphones were so good upon their release, that they continue to hold their own now. Comfortable, incredibly effective noise-cancellation and Sony's stupendous sound, they're a terrific buy.
Save AU$20
This rugged, waterproof Bluetooth speaker has a pretty decent amount of bass, if that's how you like to party. Plus you get up to 20 hours of playback and you can eve use it as a portable charger in case your phone runs out of juice. Available in Black, Red and Blue colourways.
Save AU$796
This is the cheapest price we can find for this stellar soundbar. A small step down from the Q990D (you get 2 fewer channels), this soundbar delivers 9.1.4. surround sound, clear dialogue and hearty, powerful bass, all for under AU$800.
Save AU$102.25
This mighty Megaboom 4 packs a punch. It's a thin, stylish and fun speaker, sporting a 20-hour battery life and stellar 360-degree sound. Perfect for parties, or sitting by the pool with its waterproof rating.
Save AU$60.01
These cheap buds pack a mighty punch. The EarFun Air Pro 3s deliver decent noise cancellation, premium sound quality and an impressive 45-hour battery life with the charging case.
PC, gaming and peripherals
Save AU$100.02
Slicing a massive 43% off RRP, this Govee backlight will change the way you watch movies, game or stream music on your smart TV. The lights can sync up to any form of entertainment using the accompanying app and dance along to your favourite tunes or enhance any film.
Save AU$93.01
Sporting a beautiful 7-inch OLED display, the Nintendo Switch OLED is the fanciest Switch you can buy right now, and it's been discounted by AU$93. If you don't already have a Switch console, now's the perfect time to snap one up!
Appliances
Save AU$100
We gave this Breville compact pizza oven 4 out of 5 stars in our review, but we knocked off a mark because it was too expensive. But this discount slashes a modest AU$100 off at The Good Guys. Emulating a traditional wood-fired pizza oven, it can reach up to 400C and creates a direct intense heat that ensures a perfect pie every time. Looks can be deceiving though, as this appliance will take up a microwave-sized portion of countertop space and weighs around 15kg.
Save AU$60
Score 20% off this next-level shop vac from Shark. This ultra-powerful mini vacuum can be used to clean wet or dry messes inside and outside your home, and can even suck up glass, screws, gyprock and any liquids. Cleaning the machine is easy too, as all you'll need is a cup of water to clean the dustbin using the hose.
Save AU$110.99
The Shark Steam and Scrub Mop offers boosted steam power, with specifically designed scrubbing pads that rotate 150 times per minute to hold and lock in dirt. With four washable mop pads included in the box, you'll always have a fresh set ready to go.
Save AU$364
Now at its best price ever on Amazon, this versatile kitchen appliance is within reach. The KitchenAid KM-150 Artisan Stand Mixer is more than just a whipping and mixing machine. When paired with additional attachments, you can slice veggies, grind meat or even make pasta — the options are endless.
That said, this discount is pretty major, but you'll only get the standard mixer with the whisk, dough hook and flat beater attachments inside the box.
Available in Almond Cream, Empire Red and Matte Black under the same listing.
Save AU$301
Yearning for more out of your current capsule coffee machine? This Nespresso Vertuo Creatista model easily blends simplicity and quality into one touch. With capsule sizes ranging from espresso to mug, and a built-in milk frother, this classy-looking machine will elevate your home coffee experience.
Save AU$261.99
If you're looking to save some extra pennies on a stick vac purchase, this deal is for you. Shaving a massive 48% off, this Shark IZ102 cordless vac offers powerful suction and a self-cleaning brush roll. Plus, the nozzle has LED lights that'll reveal any hidden dust and debris as you vacuum.
Personal care
Save AU$30
Styling your tresses doesn't have to end in knotty messes, thanks to the Shark SmoothStyle. The tool was specifically designed to straighten and smooth hair through heated comb technology, delivering healthy and voluminous end results. The styler also comes with Wet Hair mode so you can quickly style wet hair with minimal heat damage.
Save AU$100
Dyson's Airwrap is a great hair tool — but its biggest downfall is that it's very expensive. This is what makes the Shark Flexstyle stand out as a great (read: cheaper) alternative. Now with a modest discount, it's down to AU$399.99 — a fantastic price for a full styling kit for all hair types.
Save AU$250
With new smart settings and a brand-new diffuser attachment for curly hair types, the Dyson Supersonic Nural is perfect for anyone. It features all the beloved settings of the original, but also comes packed with sensors and attachments. The latter are intelligent too, allowing the hair dryer to remember the last settings used. Now, for AU$250 off, this hair dryer is worth picking up quicksmart.
Only available in the Ceramic Patina / Topaz colourway.
Save AU$250
Slashing 33% off RRP, the Dyson Airstrait can take your hair styling routine to a whole new level. The no-hot-plate hair straightener is also a dryer that can take totally wet hair and dry it to naturally straight in a matter of minutes. With three temperature settings and precise airflow blades, this hair tool is great for those wanting to shorten their drying and styling time. Also included in the box is a non-slip heat-resistant mat, which can be used to place the styler down in between sectioning.
Do note, that this discount is only available in one colourway.
Fitness and fashion
Save up to AU$52.20
Get cozy and stay that way when walking in the Skechers Dynamight Cozy Time sneakers. This ultra-lightweight lace-up features an engineered mesh upper, a Skechers Memory Foam insole and a Skech-Air cushioned midsole.
Save AU$36
Step into style with the Skechers Women's Bobs B Cute Shoe, featuring a Memory Foam cushioned insole for unbeatable comfort. Made from 100% vegan materials and machine washable, these shoes are perfect for everyday wear.
Save AU$72
Slip into effortless style and extreme comfort with the Slip-Ins Ultra Flex 3.0 in the Bloom On colourways. Available in three floral designs, these shoes will go with almost everything and they're designed to be put on totally hands-free. What a win.
Save up to AU$60
Snap up a pair of the incredibly comfy Skechers Go Walk Joy, starting from just AU$59. Featuring a 5Gen cushioned midsole, a specialised Air Cooled Goga Mat insole and mesh upper fabric, these shoes offer great support — all while being extremely lightweight.
Available in a range of colourways under the same listing.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Step up and grab this hot Skechers deal 👞
If you're looking for a new pair of shoes, Skechers are currently discounted right now on their website. Our top pick is the Women's Go Walk Joys, down to just AU$59.99.
The shoes offer great support, are extremely lightweight and feature a 5Gen cushioned midsole, a specialised Air Cooled Goga Mat insole and mesh upper fabric.
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy:
was AU$119.99 now AU$59.99 at Skechers
Sound to rival the best buds
Here at Tom's Guide, we love the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds. In fact, we awarded them 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review, praising their "class-leading audio handling" and "sound quality to rival the best wireless earbuds", putting them right up there with Sony's top buds. Right now, you can pick them at over AU$170 off the RRP.
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4:
AU$499.95 AU$320 at Sennheiser
Want to invest in one of the best hair tools money can buy?
The Dyson Airstrait only launched in Australia last year, and it already made waves overseas before heading Down Under.
Using the power of airflow to minimise heat damage, the Airstrait straightens and lengthens your hair to a naturally straight, frizz-free finish. You can even use it while your hair is completely wet for a quick and simplified styling routine.
The Dyson Airstrait is available in different colourways at the select retailers below:
- Dyson Airstrait (Bright Nickel / Copper):
was AU$749now AU$499 on Amazon
- Dyson Airstrait (Bright Nickel / Copper):
was AU$749now AU$499 at The Good Guys
- Dyson Airstrait (Red Velvet / Gold):
was AU$749now AU$557 at Dyson
Cheesy deal incoming 🍕
We gave this Breville compact pizza oven 4 out of 5 stars in our review, but we knocked it off a mark because it was too expensive. But this discount slashes a modest AU$100 off at The Good Guys.
Mimicking a traditional wood-fired pizza oven, it can reach up to 400C and creates a direct intense heat that ensures a perfect slice every single time.
Breville The Smart Oven Pizzaiolo:
was AU$999 now AU$899 at The Good Guys
Good morning deal hunters!
Welcome to Tom's Guide Australia's official coverage of the Afterpay Day sales. I've followed the past two Aussie exclusive sales and I'm on deck to find you the best Afterpay Day deals this sale has to offer.
In case you've never heard of Afterpay Day, it's a biannual event run by the online payments brand in partnership with major retailers Australia-wide. The sale typically runs for four days, with this event scheduled to wrap up on Sunday, March 23.
I'm expecting to see some stellar deals pop up and I'll do my best to bring them to you live as they appear. Happy shopping!
