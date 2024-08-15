Afterpay Day 2024: The 10 best deals worth nabbing in the August sale

Afterpay Day is back for the second time this year, and Australia's leading retailers are once again providing some exceptional discounts across a number of categories, including tech, appliances, fashion and more.

The sale event commenced at 8am AEST on Thursday, August 15 and will run until 11:59pm AEST on Sunday, August 18 — that means four days of epic deals!

While the event is named after the popular 'buy now pay later' service, you should know that you many of the deals you'll find during the sale won't actually require you to use Afterpay. Of course, it's always handy to have the option of splitting your online purchases into four fortnightly payments.

If you're looking to bag a bargain on Afterpay Day, you've come to the right place — we'll be rounding up the sale event's best deals and bringing them directly to you, delivering all the 'need to know' information about the products and how much you'll save.

Make sure to check back regularly over the four-day sales period, because we'll be keeping this page updated with any worthy deals we find! So without further ado, here are the 10 best Afterpay deals worth nabbing right now.

Afterpay Day 2024 — Retailers

Afterpay Day 2024 — 10 best deals

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Absolute | AU$1,549 AU$977 on Amazon (save AU$572) Even though Amazon doesn't support the payment, this epic deal on the V15s Detect Submarine is hard to pass up. Dyson does have its own Afterpay Day sale on now, with savings of up to AU$600 on offer, but this deal knocks it out of the park.

Sonos Ace | AU$699 AU$625 at The Good Guys (save AU$74) The new Sonos Ace cans only launched in June, so we're pleasantly surprised to see a modest discount. The headphones offer up some sensational sound that's paired with a comfortable, all-day fit. They even come with the ability to swap audio to a Sonos soundbar, which is pretty neat if you ask us.

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Mini | AU$1,299.95 AU$871 at Sennheiser (save AU$428.95) Sennheiser is one of the leading names in audio, and the Ambeo Soundbar Mini is very well-regarded. Enjoy an immersive audio experience with this easy-to-use 7.1.4 home theatre system, which also sports built-in 4-inch subwoofers for deep bass.

Arlo Essential 2K video doorbell (2nd gen) | AU$229 AU$159 at The Good Guys (save AU$70) Admittedly a small discount, but one still worth taking advantage of if you're in the market for a good quality video doorbell. Arlo's Essential 2K video doorbell boasts excellent picture quality, along with two-way communication via a built-in mic and speaker. You also get motion detection sensors which will automatically provide you with a live feed on your paired smartphone, and even a siren for added home security.

Garmin Venu Sq Music Edition (moss / slate) | AU$429 AU$364.65 at Myer (save AU$64.35) Wanting to go for a run and listen to your favourite tunes without your phone? While this may seem like an impossible feat, Garmin has thought otherwise. This 'music edition' smartwatch allows you to download up to 500 songs to the device alone, meaning you can leave your phone at home. You’ll also get the extensive exercise and health monitoring capabilities expected in a Garmin watch, so you can keep moving (and grooving).

Shark FlexStyle Hair Styling System | AU$449.99 AU$349 at Bing Lee (save AU$100.99) The Shark FlexStyle is the ultimate hair tool to help you recreate your favourite no frizz, salon styles at home. The styler dipped to just AU$299 on Black Friday, so this isn't the best price we’ve seen, but it may be your best bet if you're keen to grab this limited edition Malibu Pink colour before it disappears. Also available at Shark for AU$399.

Dyson Supersonic hair dryer | AU$649 AU$399 at Dyson eBay (save up to AU$309.85) When it comes to hair dryers, nothing beats Dyson's Supersonic hair dryer, which is like Rolls Royce in its category. Right now, it's also more affordable than usual, thanks to a AU$250 discount. Plus, if you use the coupon APDAY24 at checkout, you can knock another AU$59.85 off, bringing the dryer down to a low AU$339.15. Please note, that this deal is on the black/nickel colour option only.

Tefal Easy Fry & Grill Deluxe Air Fryer | AU$349 AU$199 at Myer (save AU$149) Both an air fryer and a grill, all in one smart-looking machine, this Tefal machine will have you cooking up a storm in no time. Its 4.2L capacity basket provides enough space to air fry or grill whatever you please and with 8 preset cooking options, you can rest assured it will be done to perfection.

What is Afterpay Day? Afterpay Day is a bi-annual shopping event involving Aussie retailers that support Afterpay's 'buy now pay later' service. The event has grown in popularity over the years, with thousands of retailers across Australia now taking part in the bargain bonanza. Although the event is named after Afterpay, many of the deals on offer during the sale period do not require you to use the service in order to save. Afterpay Day deals are wide in scope, with thousands of brands discounted in numerous categories. These include tech, fashion, beauty homewares, travel, appliances and more.

What is Afterpay? Afterpay is a 'buy now pay later' service similar to lay-by, only payment takes place over four fortnightly instalments. Additionally, you don't have to wait for your purchase to be fully paid off — Afterpay lets you receive your goods up front. Afterpay payments are interest free — all you have to do is make sure the required amount is available in your account for each automatic payment, otherwise you will incur a AU$10 late fee.

When is Afterpay Day in 2024? The second Afterpay Day in 2024 takes place between 8am AEST on Thursday, August 15 and 11:59pm AEST on Sunday, August 18. The first Afterpay Day of 2024 started on Thursday, March 14 and ended at the close of Sunday, March 17, 2024.

How often is there an Afterpay Day sale? Afterpay Day is a bi-annual event, meaning it occurs twice a year. The first Afterpay Day of 2024 took place March 14-17, 2024. The second Afterpay Day is happening between 8am AEST on Thursday, August 15 and 11:59pm AEST on August 18, 2024.