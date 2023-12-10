South Africa vs India live stream: How to watch the 2023 cricket series online

South Africa vs India at Kingsmead in Durban is the first T20 international in a three-match T20 run, and the first game of an eight-match, three-format series. This will be the eighth time these sides have met in a T20 international in South Africa and India have won five of these previous meetings, the most recent one of which was five years ago.

South Africa vs India series live stream: TV schedule, dates ► Dates: Dec. 10 — Jan. 7

► Next match (Dec. 10): 1st T20, Durban

► Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 11 p.m. AEDT / 7:30 p.m. IST

• FREE — Hotstar (India, mobile app only)

• U.S. — Willow TV (via Sling)

• U.K. — Sky / Now

• South Africa — DStv

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The last test series between these two nations was two years ago, also in South Africa and was won by the hosts 2-1. India have never won a test series in South Africa in eight attempts, with the drawn series of 2010/11 their best result.

For South Africa, this eight-match three-format series is their first international cricket since their world cup elimination at the semi final stage. India have already played another series since the world cup final defeat, winning a T20 series with Australia 4-1.

India have gone with a young relatively inexperienced touring party for the white-ball matches with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasper Bumrah only called up for the tests.

The test series is part of the World Test Championship 2023-2025, in which all participants play six test series, three at home and three away. Third-placed India have already played West indies away (winning 1-0), but South Africa have yet to play. Here's how to watch every ball of India's tour of South Africa from wherever you are in the world.

Watch India's tour of South Africa for FREE

Good news for cricket fans in India: every match of the South Africa vs India three-format series will be streamed live and for FREE on the Hotstar mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

Traveling outside India? No problem – use our favorite cricket VPN to unblock your usual stream from overseas. We'll show you how to do that below.

South Africa vs India live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a South Africa vs India live stream from your home country, but what if you're traveling overseas when the cricket is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - Hotstar for Indians abroad, or Sling's Desi deal for those from the States.

How to watch South Africa vs India around the world

How to watch South Africa vs India live streams in the U.S.

Cricket fans in the U.S. can watch all of India's tour of South Africa on the Willow TV cable channel.

Not got cable? No problem: Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV, which is a great place to watch cricket. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $5 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan.

Best of all Sling's Desi Deal allows you to watch stream all the cricket from Willow TV without having to sign up to one of the main Sling bundles. So, that means you can get all of India's tour South Africa, the BBL and most other cricket going on right now.

Maybe the best deal on Sling TV is for cricket fans. Pick up a $10 per month subscription to Willow TV through Sling as part of the Desi TV deal. No need to sign up to the Blue or Orange bundles. No long contracts either, and usually a good deal on your first month too.

How to watch South Africa vs India live streams in the UK

Cricket fans in the U.K. can watch India's tour of South Africa live on Sky Sports. So, if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £15/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider Sports Membership from the Now streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99. And right now there's a special offer where if you commit to a year, you pay the equivalent of £26 a month.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the South Africa vs India live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch South Africa vs India live streams in India

Every game of the South Africa versus India series is being live streamed for free via the Hotstar mobile app (iOS and Android) in India. However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need to pay for a Disney Star subscription. Matches will be shown live on Star Sports channels. Ready to cut the cord? Expect to pay around Rs 1,499 per month for Disney Star's all-access content plan. If you already subscribe to one of those services but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as ExpressVPN to follow India's tour of South Africa wherever you are are.

South Africa vs India series 2023/24: all the fixtures

South Africa vs India series 2023/24: fixtures

Dec. 10: 1st T20 (Durban)

1st T20 (Durban) Dec. 12: 2nd T20 (Gqeberha)

2nd T20 (Gqeberha) Dec. 14: 3rd T20 (Johannesburg)

3rd T20 (Johannesburg) Dec. 17: 1st ODI (Johannesburg)

1st ODI (Johannesburg) Dec. 19: 2nd ODI (Gqeberha)

2nd ODI (Gqeberha) Dec. 21: 3rd ODI (Paarl)

3rd ODI (Paarl) Dec. 26-30: 1st Test (Centurion)

1st Test (Centurion) Jan. 3-7: 2nd Test (Cape Town)

South Africa vs India series 2023/24 squads

India tour of South Africa: T20I, ODI & test series squads

South Africa T20 squad: Aiden Markram (capt), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams.

India T20 squad: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Mukesh Kumar, Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav.

South Africa ODI squad: Aiden Markram (capt), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams.

India ODI squad: KL Rahul (capt), Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Axar Patel, Rajat Patidar, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson, Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav.

South Africa Test squad: Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne

India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

