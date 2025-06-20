Spotify just tipped to finally bring lossless audio to the masses — here's what we know

Several different sources have reportedly found code in Spotify's desktop app and web player hinting that lossless HD audio is coming to Spotify.

The desktop app and web player code were spotted by Chris Messina (via TechCrunch) and Spicetify (via The Verge). Additionally, the latest beta for the iPhone version of the app was spotted by Aaron Perris and MacRumors.

According to some lines found by Perris, Spotify's lossless audio will be 24-bit at 44.1 kHz. "Introducing the best sound quality on Spotify: for music in up to 24-bit/44.1 kHz."

For the unfamiliar, lossless audio means that songs retain all the data from the original recordings, which generally results in higher quality.

It's unclear from the code when Spotify might release lossless audio to subscribers, but it's been a long time coming and may cost you more money to access.

At least 3 years in the making

(Image credit: Apple)

Spotify users have been waiting at least four years for lossless audio. The music streamer first announced a new Hi-Fi tier featuring lossless audio in 2021.

It appeared we were closer to finally getting the feature last year, with rumors of a new Spotify Deluxe subscriber tier and reports that it would cost $5 more than the existing premium subscription.

In February, a Bloomberg article claimed that the elusive Deluxe tier was finally coming this year with another new name — Music Pro, the fourth name in as many years after HiFi, Supremium and Deluxe.

The report indicated that Spotify might charge up to $5.99 per month for HD audio, in addition to Spotify Premium.

The lack of a high-end lossless HD audio tier has been baffling for years, especially as competitors like Apple Music, Amazon Music Unlimited, and Tidal, which already offer lossless audio, often at a lower cost than the rumors suggest Spotify's price would be.

Apple Music introduced its version of lossless audio back in 2021, around the same time Spotify announced its HiFi service.