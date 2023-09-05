Let’s get one thing straight — you don’t generally need to learn how to update AirPods firmware. When updates are released by Apple, the firmware is automatically installed on your AirPods, whether you're using the standard 3rd Gen AirPods or the AirPods Pro 2. But — and it’s a big but — things don’t always go to plan. Sometimes, your AirPods are not kept up to date so it’s always worth checking that all is working well. You can then force an update should something have gone wrong.

But why bother? Well, firmware updates have many benefits. They’ll introduce enhancements and bug fixes while ensuring ongoing compatibility with your devices. In simple terms, they keep your AirPods running as they should, ensuring you don’t compromise your listening enjoyment. So, to make sure that you’re covered, we’re going to look at how to determine if you have an updated pair of AirPods and what to do if you haven’t, checking out the process on an iPhone, iPad and a Mac.

How to check your AirPods’ current firmware version on iPhone or iPad

You can quickly check to see if your AirPods are up to date in iOS and iPadOS.

1. Go to Settings > Bluetooth (Image: © Future) On an updated iPhone or an updated iPad , open the Settings app and select Bluetooth from the menu.

2. Tap the info icon (Image: © Future) Now, look for your Airpods in the section My Devices — if you can’t see them, then learn how to connect AirPods to an iPhone or iPad . Next, tap the 'i' icon next to your AirPods.

3. Check the firmware version (Image: © Future) You will see information about your AirPods. Look at the version number then see if it matches the current firmware updates .

4. Force an update (Image: © Regan Coule/Future) If the firmware version doesn’t appear to be up to date, then pop your AirPods or AirPods Pro into their charging case and insert the charging cable. In the case of AirPods Max, you just need to insert the charging cable. After you insert the other end of the cable into a power socket simply bring your AirPods close to your iPhone or iPad and the firmware should update.

How to check your AirPods’ current firmware version on a Mac

You can also quickly check to see if your AirPods are up to date on an Apple Mac running macOS Ventura and later (you may need to learn how to update a Mac).

1. Go to System Settings (Image: © Future) First of all click the Apple menu icon in the top-left of the screen and select System Settings.

2. Select Bluetooth (Image: © Future) Now click Bluetooth in the left-hand menu and select the 'i' icon next to the AirPods you’re looking to check.

3. Check the firmware version (Image: © Future) You will see information about your AirPods. Look at the version number then see if it matches the current firmware updates .

4. Force an update (Image: © Future) If the firmware version doesn’t appear to be up to date, then pop your AirPods or AirPods Pro into their charging case and insert the charging cable. In the case of AirPods Max, you just need to insert the charging cable. You can insert the other end of the cable into your Mac. The firmware should update.