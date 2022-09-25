If you want to play amazing games, learning how to install Steam on Mac will open up a whole world of fun. Although there are many games available elsewhere such as within Apple Arcade or from the Mac App Store, Steam has long become a staple of PC gaming – with Mac users joining the party in 2010 to enjoy thousands of titles ranging from indie gems to blockbusters.

Here we show you how to download the Steam app on your Mac, giving you access to the Steam store and allowing you to play the games. Steam can also be enjoyed on newer Apple silicon Macs although knowing how to install Rosetta on Mac will ensure you can enjoy titles created for Intel chips. Have fun!

How to install Steam on Mac

1. Launch a browser on your Mac and navigate to store.steampowered.com (opens in new tab). Now click Install Steam in the top right-hand corner.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Click the blue Install Steam button — you should see an Apple logo on this button. If not, click the Apple logo that should be underneath it.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Check your downloads folder or click the download icon in your browser (in Safari, it's top right). Double click on steam.dmg to launch.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Drag the Steam logo over the top of the Application folder and the installation will be complete.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Launch the Steam app and enter your account name and password if you already have an account. Otherwise click Create a New Account and follow the on-screen instructions.

(Image credit: Future)

6. You can now look for games to play. To see Mac-specific games, click the Search icon.

(Image credit: Future)

7. Scroll down and tick macOS in the box called Narrow by OS. You will find an icon to install games on a title's description page.

(Image credit: Future)