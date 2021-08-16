If you’re currently in education, It's handy to know how to get a Microsoft student discount, to save money on a range of excellent hardware and software.

The Microsoft Store runs a series of student-exclusive discounts that rotate throughout the year, so it’s worth checking the offers regularly. Expect to see savings on desktop computers, laptops, tablets and accessories. That’s not all because Microsoft also offers some of its most popular software, including Office 365, for free to students, making this one of the most generous student discounts available.

Whether you want to save big on a laptop or a tablet or just fancy getting access to some essential software for free, here’s how to get a Microsoft student discount.

How to get a Microsoft student discount: Who is eligible

Microsoft is fairly generous when it comes to handing out its student discount. The promotion is available to enrolled students who are at least 13 years old, as well as teachers, faculty members, and even parents.

Members of the armed forces, both active and retired, are also eligible for the same discount as students. Plus, in the U.K. NHS workers can also take advantage of the savings. Credit to Microsoft for being so inclusive with its savings.

How to get a Microsoft student discount: Products you can save on

Microsoft runs a range of student-only offers, but the flagship deal in its student discount is a saving of up to 10% on a variety of PCs, laptops and tablets. The selection of products available in this sale does include a wide range of Surface devices and compatible accessories.

If money off hardware wasn’t enough. Microsoft also offers plenty of free software to students including most notability access to Office 365. This software bundle includes Word, Excel and PowerPoint, and is a vital tool for anyone in education.

There are some exclusions the up to 10% off discount. Digital apps, subscription services, and personalized products aren’t eligible, and neither are Xbox consoles, games, or accessories. So, if you were hoping for a discount on the Xbox Series X, then you’re out of luck.

How to get a Microsoft student discount in the US

Microsoft does things a little differently when it comes to verifying a customer is eligible for a student discount. Most retailers require you to provide proof of your status upfront or make use of a third-party authentication platform, but not Microsoft.

In order to get the student discount, you need to log in with a Microsoft account on the discount portal. All available offers will now be presented to you. Find the device that best suits your learning needs and the student discount (if applicable) will be automatically applied at checkout.

Don’t think that non-students can abuse this system to get themselves a discount though. When you purchase something with a student discount you are agreeing to let Microsoft contact you at a later date for verification.

Once contacted, you will be asked for proof of educational enrolment, or proof that you’re an eligible parent or teacher. If you’re unable to provide the necessary proof then Microsoft will charge you the difference between your discounted product and the full price for the item.

How to get a Microsoft student discount in the UK

In order to claim your Microsoft student discount in the U.K., you need to first log in to the discount portal with a Microsoft account.

After logging in, you will be able to view the full discounted product range which also includes all the devices in the up to 10% off offer. Then just select the device and accessories you want and any available discount will be automatically applied at checkout.

Microsoft does reserve the right to contact you at a future date and ask for verification. So be prepared to prove that you are a student, teacher, parent of a student, active or former military member or an NHS worker otherwise you’ll get charged the difference between your discounted price and the full price of whatever you bought.