Organize your iPhone apps in seconds with this hidden iPhone trick

Whether you're running an iPhone 13, iPhone 12, or any other of the best iPhones, knowing how to organize iPhone apps will guarantee a better day-to-day experience.

With the abundance of apps available on iPhones, it's easy to quickly become overwhelmed by endless icons on your Home Screen. However, iOS features a quick and easy way to organize iPhone apps, letting you move multiple apps around the Home Screen simultaneously.

This trick was introduced in iOS 14, so will work on any iPhone that has at least that version of Apple's smartphone OS. Want to know how to organize your iPhone apps? Check out our quick guide.

How to organize iPhone apps

1. Tap and hold on an app on your Home Screen and move your digit slightly until all your app icons start "wiggling."

(Image credit: Apple)

2. Keeping your digit held down, use another digit to select other apps that you want to move, and they'll all be grouped together.

(Image credit: Apple)

3. With your digit still held down, use another digit to swipe to a place on the Home Screen you want to move your apps to. Then, release your digit and they'll all be moved. Tap "Done" to complete the process.

(Image credit: Apple)

And that's it. This is a pretty simple trick but it could save you a lot of time.

Now you know how to organize iPhone apps, you may be interested to know about another trick that boosts your AirPods volume instantly. Also check out some of our other guides, including how to get full-screen Caller ID on iOS 15 and how to transfer data from iPhone to iPhone.