If you have been wanting to change your WhatsApp privacy status, there's now some good news.

A recent update (opens in new tab) from the Meta-owned messaging service allows users to update not only who can see their WhatsApp privacy status but who can see their profile photo, their last seen and more. This update allows users to fine-tune these settings to specific contacts, meaning users now have more control than ever over their privacy in WhatsApp.

Read on to see exactly how to change your WhatsApp privacy status, as well as some other settings you can tweak with this new update.

Open WhatsApp

Tap the three dots menu in the upper-right corner of the app

Tap Settings, then Account

Tap Privacy, then Status

Select My contacts except...

Chose the contacts to exclude from seeing your WhatsApp privacy status

Tap the checkmark to confirm

Read on to see detailed instructions for each step.

1. Open WhatsApp on your phone.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Tap the three dots menu in the upper-right corner of the app.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Tap Settings.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Tap Account.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Tap Privacy.

(Image credit: Future)

6. Once you are in the Privacy settings menu in WhatsApp, you will see many different settings that you can update. To update your WhatsApp privacy status tap Status.

(Image credit: Future)

7. In the WhatsApp privacy status menu you will see three options for who can view your WhatsApp privacy status. You can limit it to your contacts, only specific contacts, or all of your contacts except select people. To limit your WhatsApp Privacy Status to be viewed by all your contacts except select people, select My contacts except...

(Image credit: Future)

8. Select the contacts you want to prevent from seeing your WhatsApp privacy status. Once you are satisfied with your choices tap the check mark in the bottom right corner.

(Image credit: Future)

And that's it! You can also use these same instructions to update your privacy settings and fine-tune who can see your About, Profile photo, Last seen status and Groups. Those four privacy settings are all accessible from the Privacy Settings menu shown in step six.

