With a plethora of online content these days, it can be hard to determine which streaming service is the best in Australia and which is worth maintaining with an ongoing subscription year-round.

Binge offers Aussies a fast-tracked way to stream the best HBO shows, now known as the easiest (and cheapest) way to watch the US TV giant’s new releases. But some may question whether this homegrown platform is their cup of tea, as a lot of Binge’s catalogue, like Game of Thrones and The White Lotus, can be found elsewhere — namely on Netflix and Foxtel Now. The latter, however, is a bit more expensive at AU$25 than Binge’s most premium sub of AU$22.

After launching in mid-2020, Binge joined competitors in hiking prices at the tail end of last year, which means you could be spending more than you’ve bargained for. As it stands, the base Binge plan costs AU$10 and you get one screen in HD resolution. To experience all the bells and whistles Binge offers, though, you’re looking at spending the aforementioned AU$22p/m.

So if that’s clocking up to quite the expense and you’re looking to part ways with this Aussie streamer, we’ve listed five easy steps below on how to cancel your Binge subscription. Do note, though, that this doesn’t entirely delete your account, and you can always reactivate your plan at any time. If you’re looking for more information, you can check out our guide on Binge prices in Australia.

Step 1: Log into Binge

(Image credit: Future)

If you want to cancel your Binge account, you’ll need to log into the streaming service using a web browser on a computer.

Please note you cannot cancel your Binge account using the app on a mobile device or Smart TV. If your subscription is bundled through a third-party provider such as Apple or Telstra, you will need to cancel Binge through that provider.

Step 2: Select your Profile icon

(Image credit: Future)

Hover your mouse over your profile icon depicted by an icon of your choosing in the top right corner of the homepage.

Step 3: Click on ‘My Account’

A dropdown menu will appear under your profile icon. You’ll need to select My Account.

Step 4: Scroll to ‘Cancel Subscription’

(Image credit: Future)

On your Account page, you’ll need to scroll down to the ‘Subscription & Billing’ section. This is where you’ll see your plan details, including your next billing cycle and payment information. It also houses the ‘Cancel Subscription’ option. Click on it.

Step 5: Confirmation

(Image credit: Future)

After proceeding with the cancellation, you will receive a confirmation email to the address registered to your account. If you cancel your subscription before your next billing cycle, you will be able to access Binge until then. After this date, though, your account will be cancelled indefinitely.

Should you cancel Binge this month?

Cancelling Binge comes down to whether or not you’re getting enough value for money. If you find yourself opting for a different platform most days or find that Binge’s catalogue that you’re keen on can be found on another service that you subscribe to, then it may be worth cancelling your subscription.

However, a Binge subscription gets you access to the top HBO shows for a cheaper price than a Foxtel subscription, so parting ways with Binge will depend on what you like to watch.

If you’re looking for recommendations on what streaming service to try this month instead, here’s our top pick. January is a good month for Apple TV Plus, led by the streaming arrival of Killers of the Flower Moon, and the new WWII series Masters of the Air, along with the British crime drama Criminal Record. Additionally, subscribers can look forward to more new episodes of For All Mankind and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.