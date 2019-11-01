Get Apple TV Plus for Free: How to Start a One-Year Trial

Apple TV Plus is here, and it offers several star-studded original shows and compatibility with a number Apple devices. It costs $5 a month for a subscription, but if you’ve bought a new Apple device in recent weeks, like the iPhone 11 or new iPad , Apple includes one year of free access to its freshly launched streaming service.

Want to start watching exclusive programs like Dickinson and The Morning Show at no added cost? You’ll need to have purchased an Apple device after Sept. 10 and have the Apple TV app installed on your device of choice.

Once you activate your trial it’ll last one year to the day that you turn the service on. At that point, Apple will automatically renew your subscription and charge you $4.99 per month. Apple is also offering a deal that bundles an Apple TV Plus subscription with an Apple Music student plan . It’s unclear how long either of these promotions will last, so if you’re interested in any of its new programs, you might want to start watching now.

Here’s how to get your one free year of Apple TV Plus.

How to start a one-year free trial of Apple TV Plus

Step 1: Launch the Apple TV app on your device. Most Apple produces have the app pre-installed, but you can also download it from the App Store if you’ve deleted it.

Step 2: Click start watching to enter the app if it’s your first time using Apple TV.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 3: Scroll to the Apple TV Plus menu and click the slide that says ‘Try it free.’

Step 4: Click ‘Enjoy 1 Year Free.’ Enter your Apple ID password to confirm your free trial and start watching.

(Image credit: Future)

Follow these steps and you'll be streaming Apple TV Plus in no time.