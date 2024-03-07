7 ways to refresh your home for spring on a budget

With temperatures warming up, and flowers blooming, spring is well and truly on its way. And besides the standard task of tackling spring cleaning early , or decluttering your home , it’s also a good time to give your interiors a seasonal spruce.

This means out with the warm, winter colors and cozy textures, and in with a fresh, bright color palette, and spring decor. Best of all, you don’t have to spend a fortune to instantly transform your interior style.

From simply rearranging a room, to swapping out smaller accent pieces, you can easily give your home a quick, spring makeover on a budget. In addition, this might also help to brighten a dark room or even make your living room look more expensive.

So before you go on a spending spree for home decor, here are some simple yet stylish tips to refresh your home for spring on a budget.

1. Rearrange your furniture

Person lifting white sofa (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you’re bored of the layout, or want to make a small room look bigger , rearranging your furniture or accessories can make all the difference to a space.

Whether you position your sofa or chairs to face each other, or you move your side tables to the corner of the room for more space, this will give your room an instant makeover (without spending any money!).

According to experts, you should always give furniture breathing room, leaving a few inches of space away from the wall. Plus, always consider the flow of traffic, and how people will manoeuvre around it, which is one of the 5 mistakes you’re making when rearranging furniture.

In fact, this is also a great time to get rid of excess things that are cluttering your home , and get organized with savvy storage solutions. After all, less is more!

2. Repainting doors

Painter painting a doorframe in bright white (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you don’t fancy a drastic change (or task), like painting a room , why not repaint a door instead? Whether your interior or front door is looking a little dated, a fresh coat of paint can really work wonders to give it a new lease of life. You can opt for a brighter tone or pastel color for spring, that will really uplift and open up the space.

Before you take on the job however, ensure you research the specific type of paint for your door, and do the relevant preparation. And if you decide to take on interior jobs, check out our useful guide on how to choose the best paint for your interior finish for impressive results.

3. Swap out your cushion covers/soft furnishings

Sofa with cushions (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Spring style is all about botanicals, bright colors and lightweight textures. So swap out your heavy, winter cushion covers and furnishings for brighter, uplifting colors and patterns.

You can still create a cozy space using lighter linens/throw blankets like this PHF 100% Cotton Waffle Weave Throw Blanket ( $22, Amazon ), which are breathable for the season. And if you wanted to add a pop of color, you can add a floor rug or even a spring-style door mat like this Calloway Mills AZ105991729 Floral Hello Doormat ( $23, Amazon ). These are all quick yet budget ways to refresh your home for spring.

4. Upgrade your lampshades

Lamps on table (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Another quick and inexpensive way to refresh your home for spring is to exchange lampshades or ceiling pendants.

Ranging from patterned fabrics, shiny metallics, to neutral and warm rattan, you can find a lampshade to suit your style. What’s more, they’re simple to change by just measuring the fitter size and making sure you buy the right shade size. Then, unscrew the thumb screws, replace the old shade with the new one, before replacing the thumb screws.

The same applies for revamping your ceiling light pendants like this AOODU Green Glass Pendant Light Fixture ( $49, Amazon ), to add style.

5. Decorate with houseplants

A range of houseplants lined up on a shelf (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Bring the outside in by decorating with stunning plants. Be it tall, lush palms on the floor, or miniature succulents on a window sill, adding greenery can really revamp your interiors, and create a relaxing ambiance.

Alternatively, if you suffer from pollen allergies, or generally not greenfingers, you can buy fake plants that look just as good as the real thing. In any case, you can always try these 7 ways to make your fake plants look more real .

What’s more, these 5 powerful houseplants will ease stress and boost your mood , and there are even some houseplants that will help prevent mold in your home . So it seems that going green is a win-win!

6. Natural accessories

Stone vases (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Alongside injecting a touch of greenery into your home, natural tones and accessories can also add warmth. Items like tall stone or ceramic vases, urns, and candle holders to rattan or bamboo baskets or decor can all do well to add spring, ‘earthy’ style.

When it comes to decorative items, it’s always best to mix and match with different shapes, sizes, heights and textures to create visual interest. Plus, you can find accessories to suit all homes and budgets like this modern Sullivans White Ceramic Vase Set ( $24, Amazon ), that comes in different, stylish colors.

7. Go large with wall art

Metal wall sculpture (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Another simple upgrade to any room is to swap out your small wall art or picture frames for one, stunning piece. Oversized or large wall art can really make a statement in your living room, entryway or bedrooms. You can opt for botanical or abstract prints, canvas wall art or even wall sculptures to really add character.

Before investing in your oversize wall art, always consider the scale in proportion to your room. As a general rule of thumb, experts advise hanging your large wall art so that the center of the artwork is approximately 48-56 inches from the floor. However, if it’s positioned above a sofa or table, the bottom of the frame should begin at least 6-12 inches above the back of the sofa or tabletop. Ideally, keep your oversized art away from the ceiling and corners of your room.

Large wall art is also one of the clever ways to decorate a blank wall in your home , and transform boring walls in literally seconds.