7 entryway ideas to impress guests

The entryway is the first thing we see when we enter a home, but it’s often the one space that gets neglected when it comes to our interior design. And just like the cover of a book, an inviting entryway is the perfect opportunity to make a great first impression.

Typically, the entryway has been a functional space, used for families to dump their coats, bags and footwear. Nowadays, the humble hallway is an inviting space to add a touch of glamor, and be more welcoming for guests. The best part is, you don’t even have to spend a fortune on renovating, with these simple decor style tips. So whether it’s a palatial or compact space, here are seven entry hall ideas to impress guests.

1. Mirror, Mirror

Statement mirror in hallway (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Striking mirrors can certainly add glamour to any hallway. Depending on your style, you can go for traditional, large-framed mirrors or contemporary, circular or asymmetrical ones. If you have a narrow or dark entryway, mirrors will reflect natural light, and are a good way to make a small space look bigger. Another top tip is to place a full-length mirror at the end wall, which will make the entryway appear larger. If you don't have a mirror, any reflective surface such as stainless steel, glass and metallic accessories will do the job.

2. Statement ceiling lighting

Pendant lights (Image credit: Shutterstock)

The right lighting can create a warm and welcoming entryway. Light pendants can add glamour to a hallway — just remember to place them high. Lavish chandeliers or striking pendants are ideal for high ceilings, while cluster lights offer charm to lower ceilings without being overwhelming. Whether you opt for traditional or modern light pendants, it will make a grand statement from the moment you enter.

3. Create a gallery

Artwork on wall (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you have bare walls, you can spruce them up with vibrant pieces of art. This gallery wall can either be made up of colorful masterpieces or a selection of your favorite photography. This is great way to add personality and color to an otherwise dull hallway, and will also make a great talking point for your guests.

4. Savvy storage and seating

Hallway storage and seating (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you want to keep shoes, umbrellas or any other clutter out of sight (and mind!), invest in stylish storage. A storage bench, ottomans or trunks are all multi-functional, doubling-up as a handy seating area. If you have limited space, seagrass or woven baskets like this CHICVITA Jute Woven Storage Basket With Handles ($25 (opens in new tab), Amazon (opens in new tab)), are durable and also make great décor features.

5. Table display

Hallway table (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Entrance tables are a nice feature if your hallway is spacious enough. Stylish and sleek console tables are a popular choice and are great for accessorizing and you can make it a focal point in the hallway by adding a flower vase with fresh flowers, scented candles or picture frames. You could even add a pair of luxury table lamps to illuminate your hallway at night or if your hallways won’t allow for a table, you can always hang a floating shelf instead, which is space-saving and can look just as chic.

6. Feature wall

Hallway feature wall (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Feature walls are a great way to add bold color and character to a neutral hallway. Single out one wall and add some luxury wallpaper or a high-quality, bold paint to make your entrance hall stand out. Alternatively, you could add some wood panelling to the lower half of the walls and complement with a painted or papered top half — a popular way to add some sophistication to your walls.

7. Decorate the floor

Rug (Image credit: Amazon)

If you want to upgrade your floor without the expense, just invest in a stylish rug. This will create an instant burst of color, and add a cozy feel to the space. Alongside bright colors, you can also experiment with geometric patterns or different textures, such as rattan, to suit your style or personality. If your entryway is too narrow for a large rug, you can invest in a stylish runner instead.

And there you have it. So give these clever decor tips a try to see if they can transform your entryway in minutes.

