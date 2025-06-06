How to revive your garden furniture — this cheap kitchen staple will bring it back to life

As the warmer weather invites us outside, I’m getting my backyard ready to host a family party. And although I’ve tidied my garden, pulled up the weeds and taken care of the lawn, my garden furniture is looking a sorry sight.

My outdoor furniture is kept outside, whatever the weather, and has all sorts thrown at it throughout the year. But even if your garden furniture is kept inside, it can be exposed to damp conditions and mold and dirt can build up on the wood and fabric.

But don’t despair. Although it can be a sign that you need to replace your garden furniture, interior designer, Chris Catarino from Woodbury Furniture, reveals that all is not lost and that you can refresh your outdoor furniture with just two kitchen staples.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Catarino shares that all you need is sugar soap and a sponge to revive your furniture. “A thorough clean not only restores its appearance but ensures it’s safe and comfortable for immediate use during the sunny spell," he says.

“Sugar soap is most commonly used for prepping walls before painting, but it’s also highly effective at breaking down dirt, grease, and mold on timber and other outdoor furniture surfaces,” he says. “Paired with a non-abrasive sponge, it allows you to lift away build-up without damaging the finish of your furniture.”

These items are often used for DIY, so Catarino says that even if you don’t have a bottle of sugar soap at the back of your cleaning cupboard, you can pick up a bottle for under $10.

Alcolin Sugar Soap, 1.1 lb: $9.85 at Amazon Sugar soap is a heavy duty cleaning agent that can remove ingrained grime and dirt. It's non abrasive and biodegradable, making it environmentally friendly. Apart from being used to prepare walls and wood before painting, it can be used to clean many other surfaces.

Why use sugar soap on garden furniture?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You may be wondering why Catrino particularly recommends using sugar soap to revive your garden furniture over other products.

He explains, “Sugar soap works really well on sealed or painted timber, it’s great for lifting off grime and light mold.”

However, when using sugar soap on garden furniture, he advises against harsh scrubbing, which could damage the surface.

What's more, sugar soap can be used on more surfaces than just wood, and Catrino says sugar soap is “a solid choice for plastic or resin furniture, cutting through built-up dirt without any fuss.”

It can also be used on powder-coated metal, like aluminium or steel, it’s perfectly safe to use as long as the coating isn’t chipped.”

How to clean your garden furniture with sugar soap

Here, Catarino explains how to clean your outdoor furniture with sugar soap by following these five simple steps.

1. Dilute the sugar soap

Mix according to the instructions on the label, typically a capful or two in a bucket of warm water. You can also decant it into a spray bottle for easier application.

2. Apply to furniture

Use a non-abrasive kitchen sponge or soft cloth to apply the solution to your furniture. Wipe down all surfaces, paying extra attention to areas with built-up grime or mold.

3. For tough stains, let it sit

For stubborn patches of mold or dirt, allow the sugar soap solution to sit on the surface for 2-3 minutes before scrubbing.

4. Gently scrub and rinse

Gently scrub the area using circular motions. Once clean, rinse the furniture thoroughly with clean water to remove any residue.

5. Dry thoroughly

Wipe the furniture down with a dry cloth or let it air dry completely before covering or storing it.

When not to use sugar soap

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Although there are plenty of surfaces that sugar soap can clean, Catarino warns against using it on the following:

Oiled or untreated teak

The cleaner can strip natural oils and dry out the wood. Instead, use a teak-specific cleaner (like Golden Care Teak Cleaner).

Wicker (especially natural cane)

The moisture from sugar soap can weaken or damage natural fibers. Catriona suggests spot cleaning with a damp cloth and mild soap instead.

Outdoor fabrics and cushions

Sugar soap may stain or damage fabric coatings. Stick to mild detergents or fabric-specific cleaners.

Rust-prone metals with chipped paint

Sugar soap won’t cause rust, but scrubbing might expose bare metal and accelerate corrosion; use gentle methods instead.