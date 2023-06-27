Be it the living room, bedroom or entryway , wall decor can often transform a space, giving it color and character. But if you have an empty wall that could do with some jazzing up, it can be tricky to know what to do with it.

Luckily, there are plenty of clever ways to decorate a blank wall in your home. Nowadays, ideas have come a long way since the traditional family picture frames. In fact, a blank wall is the perfect canvas for being creative and injecting personality into the space.

So, from wall panelling and art to botanical planters, here are 7 clever ways to decorate a blank wall in your home and impress your guests.

1. Wall paneling

White wood panelled wall and sofa (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you want a classic look, wall paneling offers a traditional design aesthetic that looks stunning in living/dining rooms and bedrooms.Typically, these are made from MDF wood, and come in different designs and thickness.

The Shaker paneling is a more traditional style, used to recreate a traditional Victorian style, while the slatted paneling is a modern take on wall cladding, and creates a more striking feature.

For more character, you can opt for 3D Wood Slat Wall Panels like these Art3d Slat Wall Panel ( $89, Amazon ), which also comes in various colors. Plus, you can easily install paneling yourself without the expense of hiring a professional.

Plus, if you don't like the natural wood finish, you have the option of painting your panels to a color of your choice. Popular colors include beige, olive, navy or even black. These can instantly give your blank wall a new lease of life, and blend in seamlessly with your interior style.

2. Create a mirrored wall

Mirrored wall in living room (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you lack natural light, or want to make a small room look bigger , a mirrored wall will do the trick. Wall-mounted mirrors work well to reflect light, give the illusion of a bigger space, and instantly make your room feel open and airy. More importantly, it will give your blank wall a stylish and contemporary makeover.

While glass can often be problematic if you have children and pets running around, you can opt for a plexiglass acrylic mirror. Bendable acrylic wall mirrors much like this Shatterproof Wall Mirror ( $29, Amazon ), are designed to be safer and won’t get accidentally broken or damaged.

3. Oversized wall art

Large wall art (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If your living room or bedroom has tall ceilings, why not make a statement with large wall art? Not only can an oversized piece of artwork add color to a blank wall, but eliminates the need for excessive wall decor — which can make a space look and feel overwhelming.

Before investing in your oversize wall art, always consider the scale in proportion to your room. As a general rule of thumb, experts advise hanging your large wall art so that the center of the artwork is approximately 48-56 inches from the floor. However, if it’s positioned above a sofa or table, the bottom of the frame should begin at least 6-12 inches above the back of the sofa or tabletop. Ideally, keep your oversized art away from the ceiling and corners of your room.

This giant masterpiece is one of the easiest ways to transform your boring wall in literally seconds!

4. Set up a gallery wall

Gallery wall in living room (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Alternatively, if you’re stuck choosing one artwork piece, curate a fun gallery wall instead. The key here is balance and simplicity, without going completely overboard.

Be it photographs of travels, events or even posters, experts recommend the ‘odd number rule’ when hanging a gallery wall. Rather than hanging in even numbers, stick to three or five on one wall, or even one large frame. In the design world, this rule is considered to be more aesthetically pleasing, and will look less cluttered.

If you did want to hang two pictures side by side, make sure the frames are identical and hung at the same height. Generally, while this should be 57 inches; pictures should be hung at eye-level, so you’re not forced to look upwards.

5. Bold wallpaper

Botanical wallpaper (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Textured, graphic and bold wallpaper can really transform a blank wall, and make a statement. Choose from a variety of different options including faux brick to achieve an industrial look, hand-painted, or even luxury suede to add a touch of glamor.

Also, if you want to bring the outdoors in, botanical prints will brighten up a blank wall. What’s more, since you’re only covering one wall, it won’t cost you a fortune, compared to wallpapering the entire room!

Before you create your feature wall, just be sure to check out how to wallpaper a room for top tips.

6. Wall decals

Wall decals in kids bedroom (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Alternatively, you can refresh a blank wall with wall decals for a simple makeover. Essentially, wall decals are a vinyl sticker that is affixed to a wall or smooth surface that can also easily be removed and changed.

With plenty of options to choose from, wall decals are a great way for expressing creativity and personality. What’s more, it takes no time to apply. Simply wipe, clean and completely dry your surface. Then, peel off the backing of the sticker before carefully fixing it onto the chosen wall area. Ensure you push out any air bubbles as the decal is being fixed onto the wall, with a soft, clean cloth.

In fact, wall decals are the best option for kids’ rooms, as you can simply change their themes as they get older, without much fuss (or expense!). Here's how one of our editors created a Mario-themed wall in his son's room.

7. Abstract wall sculptures

Metal wall sculpture (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you didn’t want to stick things onto your wall, why not hang up a beautiful abstract sculpture instead? Metal or bronze geometric wall sculptures are a contemporary way of decorating a blank wall.

Since they come in different dimensions and designs, pick one that is suitable for your wall and interior scheme. Not only will sculptures add much character to a blank wall, but will almost look like a work of art in a gallery.