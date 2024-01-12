I write about home organization for a living — here are my 7 favorite storage solutions

The new year is the perfect time to declutter your home and ditch excess or worn items. Trouble is, once you’ve cleared out the mess, it’s very easy for things to quickly get back to its chaotic state again, and become disorganized.

One way to ensure you don’t go back to old habits is by investing in savvy storage solutions. Not only will these keep everything neat, tidy and easier to find, but will free up valuable space and a great way to make a small room look bigger.

Since I write about home organization for a living, I've tried just about every type of storage solution that's functional yet stylish. More importantly, these have helped to minimize any clutter in my home, so it’s a less stressful environment.

So, if you want to make sure you have a clutter-free, new year, I’ve put together some of my favorite storage solutions for any home.

1. Multi-purpose storage

White shoe storage bench (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you want to maximize on floor space, multi-purpose storage can be both practical and stylish. What’s more, these are clever ways of hiding clutter!

I love furniture such as storage ottomans or blanket chests , that double up as storage and a comfortable, seating area or footstool. And if you don’t want to clutter your coffee table, you can find ones that have storage cubbies to keep things out of sight.

Storage benches are also great space-savers when it comes to organizing shoes in your entryway. Shoe benches come in a variety of designs and sizes like this Finnhomy Entryway Shoe Rack with Cushioned Seat ( $59, Amazon ), that also makes an attractive feature in the entryway.

2. Stackable containers/drawers

Plastic storage boxes on white shelves (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Similarly, vertical storage solutions can work wonders, especially if you’re lacking space. Whether you want to organize your closet better, bathroom cabinets or kitchen pantry, transparent containers can simply be stacked on top of each other to make things easier to see.

I like how versatile these are, and can be placed on kitchen or bathroom countertops or under sinks and inside cabinets. Plus, you can get these in various styles and sizes to suit your needs.

I would suggest buying acrylic containers that have pull-out drawers like this 2 Packs Plastic Stackable Storage Drawers ($35, Amazon), to make things more accessible and easily to store.

3. Drawer dividers

Drawer dividers (Image credit: Shutterstock)

One thing I hate is rummaging through a cluttered drawer, trying to find one item. To save this chore, invest in drawer dividers to keep things organized.

Be it your sock drawer, toiletries or kitchen utensils, drawer dividers or divider bins are a clever way to keep everything in their place. Essentially, these are designed to configure your drawers to your needs, stop things from piling up on top of each other and can be interchanged depending on your stock.

You can either invest in expandable drawer dividers that can fit most sized drawers and allow you to customize and suit your specific needs. Alternatively, you can opt for stackable clear drawer organizers like this STORi SimpleSort 6-Piece Stackable Clear Drawer Organizer Set ( $16, Amazon ), to maximize on space. Before buying though, it’s advisable to line drawers with a grip mat first to keep trays from sliding around.

4. Shelf risers

Inside organized kitchen cabinet (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Shelf risers are another popular space-saver I’d recommend to organize items neatly. These are an ideal tool for cluttered kitchen or bathroom cabinets, since sturdy racks allow you to stack items on top of each other, without the risk of items collapsing.

After you’ve decluttered your kitchen cabinets , handy risers like this WOSOVO Set of 2 Kitchen Cabinet Organizer and Storage Shelves ( $29, Amazon ), make jars, tins or bottles visible and easier to keep tidy. And if you need extra space, these are also expandable, and stackable, and can double your shelf space in seconds. As well as storing all your spices, cans or other foodstuff, shelf risers are great for organizing dishware, mugs or glasses neatly.

For more inspiration, check out these 7 clever tips and tricks for organizing your pantry , or the 9 things organized people keep in their kitchen.

5. Faux book storage

Fake book storage (Image credit: Amazon)

If you have loose paperwork or trinkets on your shelves or table and want to keep it all out of sight, I just love these clever and stylish storage books.

Designed to look like a decorative, coffee table book, these actually open up to reveal hidden storage for papers, grocery receipts, keys or any loose items cluttering up the space. These are also stackable, so you can store and display neatly to add to the aesthetic.

Fake books like this Decorative Vintage Book Shaped Trinket Storage Box ( $ 16, Amazon ), are a great way to disguise the clutter! Plus, they’ll make an attractive feature on your bookshelf or coffee table.

If you’re a bookworm, check out these 7 clever ways to display books in your home.

6. Hanging organizers

Handbag hanging holder (Image credit: Amazon)

Whether you want to store your bag collection , hats, or simply want to free up valuable space in your closet, hanging organizers are a great option.

Typically, these usually come with individual pockets, and side compartments to place all your items in an organized manner. And you can choose from ones that can hang on a rail inside your closet, or over the back of the door.

What’s more, they’re designed from woven or non-woven, breathable materials that are also anti-dust, and will keep your items in pristine condition. You can find various styles online much like this LONGTEAM Hanging Purse Handbag Organizer ( $18, Amazon) , to display your collection.

7. Stylish storage baskets

Storage crates and baskets (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Similarly, if you want to hide clutter or keep things organized, I’m a huge fan of stylish storage baskets or crates. Ranging from woven to wire baskets, these handy organizers will keep everything tidy, and they can be placed anywhere.

There are plenty of designs, sizes and styles to suit your home, like these Woven Storage Baskets For Organizing - set of 9 ( $38, Amazon ), which also make a nice addition to your home decor.