How to create the best DIY iced coffee and save on coffee house prices

Nothing stops me from enjoying a delicious cup of joe in the morning. I crave that caffeine fix that sets me up for the day and keeps me alert when I’m working.

However, when the heat ramps up, I can’t quite face sipping a steaming cup of coffee, and I turn to a cooler alternative instead.

With temperatures reaching close to 30°C (86°F) in the U.K. and above 80°F in the U.S., it’s time to swap my regular hot AeroPress brew for an iced coffee. And rather than relying on my local coffee shop to come up with the goods, I can enjoy a tasty iced coffee at home, all thanks to this hack, and at a fraction of the price.

The trick to iced coffee isn't in the brew, it's in the cubes

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

And according to coffee expert Jonathan Sitson, founder of beverage tools supplier Quick Whip, the trick to the perfect iced coffee isn’t in the brew, but in the cubes.

“Coffee ice cubes are a simple way to keep iced coffee cold without watering it down," Sitson says. "Unlike regular ice, they melt into more coffee, rather than weak, flavorless liquid. They’re also a clever way to use up leftover brew.”

TikTok user Ashley Aquilo @avisualtheory says she wishes she had known about this game-changing hack sooner. And now, with guidance from Sitson, you can enjoy an extra tasty iced coffee, too.

How to make coffee ice cubes

1. Sitson recommends using any coffee you like, although he says a cold brew works especially well due to its smooth flavor and low bitterness. What’s more, you don’t need to rely on one of the best coffee makers to make a cold brew, as you can make a cold brew at home without any fancy equipment.

2. He recommends aiming for a slightly stronger brew than your usual coffee fix, and says that a 1:14 coffee-to-water ratio holds up well after freezing.

3. Allow the coffee to cool before pouring into ice cube trays, as this makes it easier to handle and avoids damaging your tray.

4. Keep your coffee plain. Sitson advises avoiding adding milk or sugar until after freezing, as plain black coffee freezes best.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

5. When pouring the coffee into the mold, leave a little space at the top, especially if your coffee is warm. This allows for any expansion during freezing.

6. Keep your molds in a refrigerator overnight (or for at least 3-4 hours). Once frozen, remove the iced coffee cubes and store them in an airtight container or freezer bag. This will prevent them from becoming stale and absorbing any freezer odors.

7. For the best flavor, Sitson recommends using the coffee cubes within two weeks.

8. To serve, just drop the cubes into a glass and pour your iced coffee over the top.

Keep your iced coffee chilled for longer

To extend the chill factor, Sitson recommends using a larger cube tray and an insulated cup, adding, “You’ll get up to an hour of perfect iced coffee.”

You could try Ninja’s Sip Perfect Travel Mug, $45 at Amazon. It not only keeps your beverage hot, but it also keeps it cool, making it perfect for iced coffee on the go or to keep your drink chilled at your desk.

Plus, if you desire extra flavour in your iced coffee, Sitson says, “Try adding a splash of syrup or a pinch of cinnamon or nutmeg before freezing.”