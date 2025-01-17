My morning coffee just got even fresher with this $22 coffee grinder

I look forward to my first cup of coffee in the morning and regularly use an Aeropress when making a cup of joe at home. For speed, I prefer pre-ground beans, which I pick up at my local grocery store or nearby deli.

However, when I’ve got a few more minutes to spare before my working day begins, I grind fresh beans. There’s no mistaking the difference in the aroma and the added excitement of making delicious coffee from scratch.

And although I love the magic of using a coffee-making gadget, like an AeroPress, there’s no denying that you can make a perfect brew from one of the best coffee makers or best espresso machines, where you grind your own beans, too.

I recently tested one of KINGrinder’s coffee grinders from its latest P Series range, and I wasn’t disappointed. If you want to make better coffee at home discover why you should be using a coffee grinder for a tastier brew.

The KINGrinder is portable and affordable

One of the main attractions about KINGrinders P Series is its price. The Series, including the models PO, P1 and P2, and starts from $22 at Amazon, making it a perfect product to gift yourself or any coffee-lover.

It’s also incredibly lightweight and portable, measuring 5.5 x 5.5 x 1.9 inches. So, if you like to travel and enjoy the fresh taste of coffee wherever you go, it will only add an extra 11.6 ounces to your luggage.

However, you can only grind up to 20g of coffee at a go, so if you’ve got a few pots to brew, you may need to have a few goes.

KINGrinders P0: $22 at Amazon The KINGrinder P0 weighs 11.6 ounces, and measures 5.5 x 5.5 x 1.9 inches in size. This particular model is designed for pour-over with a 38mm 5-burr design. The company also makes models with different burr designs for French press and espresso machines.

Design and construction — it's simple and stylish

The overall design of the KINGrinder manual coffee grinder is sleek and stylish. And apart from being lightweight, the grinder is easy to put together.



It comes in three parts, along with a non-slip rubber grip and a soft cleaning brush. The main section is constructed from lightweight ABS and houses the stainless steel conical burr mill. The bottom section screws into place and receives the coffee once ground.

The metal handle mechanism is easily positioned centrally onto the top of the grinder, and has an attractive and ergonomic wooden handle.

Ease of use

The coffee grinder couldn’t be simpler to use.

1. Remove the handle mechanism.

2. Place the beans inside the cavity (I used 11g for one cup).

3. Replace the handle.

4. Place one hand around the plastic grip to gain a firm hold of the grinder.

5. With your other hand, turn the wooden handle as many times as required for your selected grind.

Top tip

I found placing the grinder on a flat surface, helped me gain leverage when operating the gadget.

It's all about the grind

I found the coffee grinder gives a consistent grind size, so you can rely on the gadget to produce the grind you desire. However, the P Series model you choose will depend on the fineness of the rind you prefer.



Which P Series model should I buy?

So, what’s the difference between the P Series models? It’s to do with the number of burrs in the grind mechanism — these are the serrated edges that grind the coffee beans into a uniform size.



If you favor espresso, KINGrinder suggests you opt for the P1 or P2 model rather than the P1, as the P0 model has 5 burrs, as opposed to 6 and 7, respectively.

KINGrinder recommends the following number of clicks for the grind you desire — with the clicks relating to a rotation.

Espresso: 10-20 clicks for P1/P2 (not recommended for P1

Moka pot/AeroPress: 30-40 clicks

Pour-over: 45-60 clicks

French press: 70-80 clicks

To give more precision with the grind, the burrs can be adjusted by moving the adjustment dial on the underside of the mechanism.

Why I recommend the KINGrinder P Series coffee grinder

The KINGrinder P Series coffee grinder feels like a well-made product, and it certainly has the design credentials with a contemporary, sleek look. I found it comfortable to hold, although using the handle could prove difficult if you have a weak wrist grip.

It’s a great performing manual coffee grinder that relies on elbow grease rather than electricity, and you’ll have a bit of fun in the process. And although it's lightweight, it gives a solid performance.

