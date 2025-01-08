The best smart locks of CES 2025

As CES 2025 is in full swing, much has already happened from CPUs and graphics cards to sock collecting robots.

In the smart home category, there were a slew of smart locks announced, with many of them featuring ultra wide band technology. Home owners looking to upgrade their front doors will have a host of options to select from as smart locks from Schlage, TCL, and TP Link were released alongside newcomers from Nuki or luxury models from Lockly.

Some of these new models use palm vein technology; most offer a wide range of features including several unlocking methods, integration with other smart home ecosystems and assistants and built in Wi-Fi that allows them to be used from remote locations. If you're looking to upgrade your smart home lock, or dive in for the first time, you'll be spoiled for choice. Here are some of the most interesting smart locks announced at CES.

Nuki EU Smart Lock Ultra

(Image credit: Nuki)

Making its U.S. debut in early 2025, the Nuki EU Smart Lock Ultra was also named a CES Innovation Awards honoree this year. It uses brushless engine technology, which is commonly used in electric cars, which enables users to unlock their door in less than a second. Nuki’s locks can also be controlled using the app, through smartphones, smartwatches, PIN codes, fingerprints or a physical key.

Also announced is the Nuki Smart Lock Pro, which is the company’s 4th generation smart lock, though its first to feature native Matter support, giving it expanded compatibility with smart home platforms like Apple Home, Amazon Alexa and Google Home. The Smart Lock Pro will also have additional enhancements such as faster charging, a lithium polymer battery, a premium Universal Cylinder and easy 15 minute DIY installation.

Both models should come to the U.S. in the second quarter of 2025; pricing has not yet been set, though the European version of the lock costs €379.

ULTRALOQ Bolt Mission and Bolt Fingerprint

(Image credit: Ultraloq)

Xthings announced two locks at CES, the ULTRALOQ Bolt Mission and Bolt Fingerprint. The Bolt Mission smart lock is the company’s first lock with ultra-wideband technology and spatial awareness so it can detect the approach of authorized smartphones and smartwatches with centimeter-level accuracy as well as prevent unintended unlocking from the interior of the home. It can also use an NFC card or voice command from Siri, Alexa or Google Home to unlock (or lock) the door in just 0.3 seconds, and advanced two layer 128-bit AES data encryption to ensure that data and access are safeguarded against unauthorized use.

The Bolt Fingerprint is the second smart lock announced from the manufacturer and the first Matter-compatible smartlock from ULTRALOQ. It allows for hands-free use of the lock with a smartwatch, and you can remotely control your lock through a Thread-supported Matter hub. The advanced connectivity integrates the lock into other smart home ecosystems so it also syncs with Alexa, Apple Home, SmartThings and Google Assistant as well as home automation features. This means you can activate scenes when you lock or unlock your door – your light can also turn on or off, the curtains can open or close, etc.

Like the other Bolt smartlock, you can still use a smartphone, fingerprint, secure PIN or traditional key to unlock your door as well as creating temporary or time limited codes for visitors or guests. It’s IP65 rated with a 0.3-second unlocking speed. The Bolt Mission will retail for $399; the Bolt Fingerprint Matter for $199.

Lockly

(Image credit: Lockly)

Lockly revealed three new smart locks at CES this year, including one that made us want to remodel our front doors. The stylish standout here is the Styla, a handlebar deadbolt, constructed from premium aluminum alloy. Gripping the handle from the inside can automatically unlock the door thanks to the one touch sensor; on the outside, the Styla also has a 3D biometric fingerprint reader with a 0.2 second recognition that uses embedded AI learning.

Using the app, it can be unlocked from anywhere, anytime; users can also opt for access codes, Mifare RFID, voice control with Alexa or Hey Google, ekeys or ebadges, one time or recurring access codes (that don’t require internet connections), or even backup laser cut keys. The Styla packs a lot of additional features into its slim build including an integrated two-way doorbell intercom, HD video camera with motion sensors and night vision, patented hack-proof PIN genie keypad and Wi-Fi with built-in chime.

Lockly also announced two more traditional looking smart door locks: The Vision Prestige and the Secure Pro with UWB. The Vision Prestige has a high definition 2K video camera that features live streaming and remote monitoring as well as advanced facial recognition for secure access. Its 4-inch IPS display screen is touch-enabled and features two-way audio so it can act as an doorbell intercom and the bottom ultra-wide angle camera can monitor packages at the door. It has built-in Wi-Fi for easy set up and remote access management, and an AI-embedded 3D biometric fingerprint access with 0.2-second recognition. It can also be opened with the pickproof PIN pad, offline access codes or physical keys.

The Styla will cost $699 and be available in the third quarter of 2025; the Secure Pro with UWB Duet Series ($379.99) and the Vision Prestige Duet Series ($499.99) are launching in the fourth quarter of 2025.

TCL

(Image credit: TCL)

TCL released the Smart Lock D1 Ultra, a 4-in-1 smart lock which combines a smart lock, security camera, video doorbell and built-in display screen. The 3.5-inch indoor display provides instant visitor notifications and AI powered human detection algorithm to more accurately recognize who's at the door. The camera has a 2K resolution and a 172-degree wide field of view. The D1 Ultra offers six unlocking methods including fingerprint and voice command; it supports Google Home and Amazon Alexa.

The Smart Lock D1 Pro, which was announced in October, uses AI-powered palm vein recognition technology with multiple access options like integration with voice assistants including Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Wi-Fi connectivity permits remote access management so users can adjust permissions, set up alerts and monitor activity in real time from anywhere they are. In addition to the palm vein access method, the D1 Pro can also be used with keypad entry, cards, app control, a mechanical key, period password and voice commands.

The D1 Pro costs $199; the D1 Ultra will be released sometime in Q1 2025; pricing has not yet been announced.

Schlage

(Image credit: Schlage)

Schlage showcased two new products: Its first ultra-wideband smart lock and its first push button keypad deadbolt equipped with Wi-Fi.

The Schlage Sense Pro Smart Deadbolt, is the company's first to feature Matter-over-Thread. It uses UWB technology to sense when an approved device is approaching your door, and will automatically unlock itself so you don't have to fumble around for keys or enter a PIN code. It can also use a keypad access code or NFC for entry.

The second, the Schlage Arrive Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt, is the first Schlage push-button keypad deadbolt to feature built-in Wi-Fi. It also features managed access remotely thanks to the latest update to the Schlage Home app, which was also debuted at CES. The app allows users to also track their Arrive Smart WiFi Deadbolt lock history and receive customized push notifications. The company says it’s an easy upgrade ideal for first time smart lock users and those who are looking to add smart security to more doors throughout their home.

Pricing for both models has yet to be announced, but the Smart Wi-Fi Deadbolt will be available this spring, the the Sense Pro should come out later this year.

TP Link

(Image credit: TP Link)

TP Link showed off the Tapo PalmKey Palm Recognition Smart Door Lock, which, like several other recent smart locks, uses a palm scan of your hand to unlock your door. Your palm needs to be within 4-10 inches of the door for it to work, but it should still function even if your hands are dirty or you fingerprints are worn, according to the company.

In addition to your palm, the lock can be opened using a PIN code, fingerprint reader, or via the Tapo app. It's also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings. Pricing and availability has not yet been announced.