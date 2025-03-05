New tvOS 18 code hints at Apple's much rumored smart home hub

News
By
published

Is chat coming to your TV or smart home?

Apple tvOS 18 new features
(Image credit: Apple)

Apple recently released the beta version of tvOS 18.4 and while it only adds a couple of new features including a plus button to add content from the top carousel to your watchlist, it's what's buried in the code that's piqued our interest.

Discovered by Macrumors, the latest tvOS update features a ChatKit framework, an interesting discovery since neither the Apple TV streaming box nor the HomePod features a Messages app.

This framework apparently includes reactions and notifications for "tapback reactions aded to iMessages." Examples would be things like you reacting to a message with an emoji or "[name] disliked this."

Currently, the Apple TV box and HomePod speakers run the tVOS platform. Apple's much rumored smart home hub that is supposed to launch this year is also reportedly going to run on tvOS.

What is the Apple smart home hub

A photo of an iPad running Apple Home alongside an Apple HomePod mini and an Apple TV

(Image credit: Future)

Apple is expected to release a third-generation HomePod at some point this year, though rumors point to a device that will look wildly different from the HomePod you're used to seeing.

It could feature a touchscreen, similar to the Amazon Echo Hub and the Google Pixel Tablet. This display would enable it to support video calls, photos, music controls and listening and smart home management.

The display should be iPad-esque and could come on a robotic arm. It might also feature sensors for detecting people in front of the display or sensing the temperature.

We've heard disparate rumors that Apple's new hub will launch either this Spring or later in the fall. It's also unclear if it will get a full launch like the iPhone or iPads or an online only launch like the new M4 MacBook Air.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Smart Home News
TOPICS
Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Apple Store with white Apple logo
Apple smart home hub — report says when the company's totally new product could launch
A photo of an iPad running Apple Home alongside an Apple HomePod mini and an Apple TV
New Apple TV and HomePod Mini reportedly launching in 2025 with Apple networking chip
A photo of an iPad running Apple Home alongside an Apple HomePod mini and an Apple TV
Apple's new HomePod with iPad-like display reportedly launching this year
Apple TV
New Apple TV expected in 2025 — all the rumors so far
Apple TV
New Apple TV 4K tipped for 2025 — here's when it could arrive
HomePod Mini
Apple tipped to unveil new HomePod speaker in 2025 — with one major upgrade
Latest in Smart Home
Apple tvOS 18 new features
New tvOS 18 code hints at Apple's much rumored smart home hub
SwitchBot Roller Shade
SwitchBot's new customizable roller shade will bring style to your smart home
Amazon Alexa Plus devices, including laptops, Echo Show, Echo Earbuds and Echo Frames
Alexa+ devices — here's the gadgets that will (and won't) work
Amazon event 2025
Alexa Plus — 5 new AI features I can't wait to try
An Echo Show 10 with the Alexa Plus logo displayed on screen
Alexa Plus just gave your smart home a major upgrade — here's all the new features
A picture showing a person cutting the electrical cord on a recalled smart space heater with a new smart space heater in the background
I loved my Govee smart space heater until it was recalled — here's what I replaced it with
Latest in News
Apple tvOS 18 new features
New tvOS 18 code hints at Apple's much rumored smart home hub
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil in &quot;Daredevil: Born Again&quot;
I just watched ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ and it has one serious problem
AI Mode of google search
Google just launched 'AI Mode' — and it will change how billions search
Press
Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
Emily Blunt in Sicario
'Sicario’ just hit Netflix’s top 10 movies — stream this crime thriller rated 92% on Rotten Tomatoes
Helix ErgoAlign mattress topper on top of black mattress on wooden bedframe in bedroom with plant, gold bedside lamps and grey rug
Helix launch two new mattress toppers for advanced cooling and back pain relief
More about smart home
SwitchBot Roller Shade

SwitchBot's new customizable roller shade will bring style to your smart home
Amazon event 2025

Alexa Plus — 5 new AI features I can't wait to try
REI deals

Huge REI apparel sale from $11 — save up to 50% on Arc'teryx, The North Face and more
See more latest
Most Popular
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review.
Google Pixel 10 just tipped for a new AI assistant called Pixel Sense
Photo of a cute dog ahead of Crufts 2025
Crufts 2025: How to watch live streams of the world's greatest dog show as it returns to the NEC, Birmingham
Press
Hulu top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
A woman with dark hair lies in bed yawning because she is so tired and ready to sleep
Still tired after a full night’s sleep? A new study claims to know the reason why you’re always exhausted
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil in &quot;Daredevil: Born Again&quot;
I just watched ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ and it has one serious problem
AI Mode of google search
Google just launched 'AI Mode' — and it will change how billions search
USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) dribbles up the court during a women&#039;s college basketball game between the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins ahead of the Big Ten Women&#039;s Basketball 2025
Big Ten women's basketball tournament live stream 2025: How to watch college hoops online without cable
Helix ErgoAlign mattress topper on top of black mattress on wooden bedframe in bedroom with plant, gold bedside lamps and grey rug
Helix launch two new mattress toppers for advanced cooling and back pain relief
Emily Blunt in Sicario
'Sicario’ just hit Netflix’s top 10 movies — stream this crime thriller rated 92% on Rotten Tomatoes
The Philips Roku TV OLED made in partnership with Skyworth
New Roku OLED TV just announced — and it's hundreds less than the LG C4 OLED