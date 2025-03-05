New tvOS 18 code hints at Apple's much rumored smart home hub

Apple recently released the beta version of tvOS 18.4 and while it only adds a couple of new features including a plus button to add content from the top carousel to your watchlist, it's what's buried in the code that's piqued our interest.

Discovered by Macrumors, the latest tvOS update features a ChatKit framework, an interesting discovery since neither the Apple TV streaming box nor the HomePod features a Messages app.

This framework apparently includes reactions and notifications for "tapback reactions aded to iMessages." Examples would be things like you reacting to a message with an emoji or "[name] disliked this."

Currently, the Apple TV box and HomePod speakers run the tVOS platform. Apple's much rumored smart home hub that is supposed to launch this year is also reportedly going to run on tvOS.

What is the Apple smart home hub

(Image credit: Future)

Apple is expected to release a third-generation HomePod at some point this year, though rumors point to a device that will look wildly different from the HomePod you're used to seeing.

It could feature a touchscreen, similar to the Amazon Echo Hub and the Google Pixel Tablet. This display would enable it to support video calls, photos, music controls and listening and smart home management.

The display should be iPad-esque and could come on a robotic arm. It might also feature sensors for detecting people in front of the display or sensing the temperature.

We've heard disparate rumors that Apple's new hub will launch either this Spring or later in the fall. It's also unclear if it will get a full launch like the iPhone or iPads or an online only launch like the new M4 MacBook Air.