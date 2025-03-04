Apple Air news live updates — iPad Air M3 launch, MacBook Air M4 imminent
Apple has something in the Air, and it looks like iPads and MacBooks
Apple's Tim Cook teased "Something in the air," and now the first of those "somethings" has revealed itself as a new iPad Air with an M3 chip.
There are also some nifty upgrades to the base iPad 11 (without a price increase).
While Apple's first announcement has dropped, we don't expect this to be the end of the new goodies from Cupertino. We expect a new MacBook Air with an M4 processor to follow.
And who knows — it's Apple, so there could be additional surprises along the way.
We expected the M4 MacBook to kick off Apple's announcements, but the company threw us in a loop by dropping the iPad first. Perhaps it wanted to build to the MacBook Air as the main event, or it just wanted to trick everyone who said the iPad would arrive later.
Either way, it's an exciting week to be a fan of Apple and the devices it releases.
What about the MacBook Air M4?
Most of the speculation leading into Apple's announcement was around the M4 MacBook Air. The leaks and rumors said Apple would reveal the new laptop and follow up with an iPad.
Instead, the Cupertino company announced a new iPad Air with an M3 chip and a base iPad with an A16 processor.
While not what we expected, it just builds more anticipation for the new MacBook, which we hope to be announced this week — perhaps as soon as tomorrow morning.
We expect the new MacBook Air to come with an M4 chip under the hood, which first debuted on the iPad Pro. Otherwise, the rumor mill has said not to expect massive changes, with Apple offering a 13 and 15-inch model with a familiar design.
If there's anything else announced (and who knows, Apple loves a nice surprise), we'll be here to report it immediately, so stay tuned.
Base iPad getting an upgrade
Tucked deep into its Newsroom post, Apple announced a nice upgrade to the base model iPad. The company offers double the starting storage and the A16 chip, which should improve performance.
Apple cites the "A16 chip provides a jump in performance for everyday tasks and experiences in iPadOS" as a significant benefit of this upgrade. The company says the A16 chip is nearly 30% faster than the previous-generation iPad.
Interestingly, Apple also called out Android tablets in its post. "A16 makes the updated iPad up to 6x faster than the best-selling Android tablet," said the company. The battle lines have clearly been drawn, and Apple is offering extra power at the same price.
The benefits of more storage are reasonably obvious. Apple's base model offers 128GB of space (up from 64GB), so you can keep more apps, photos and videos on your device without worrying about running out.
A keyboard that's Magic
While the main event of Apple's announcement is the iPad Air with M3, the company also showed off a new keyboard that could help the tablet feel even more like a laptop replacement.
The new Magic Keyboard for iPad Air offers a larger built-in trackpad and a 14-key function row, creating a more laptop-like experience.
Apple also touted its magnetic connection and Smart Connector, which immediately connects power and data without Bluetooth.
As you might expect from an Apple accessory, it's not cheap. The 11-inch iPad Air's keyboard costs $269, and the 13-inch model is $319. Still, if you're looking to use your iPad like a laptop, it could be a worthwhile investment (though with the price of the iPad Air and keyboard, you could buy a MacBook Air).
A new iPad Air
After letting hype build for a day around what Apple might announce with the "Air" moniker, the company took the wraps of a fresh Newsroom post revealing a new iPad Air with an M3 chip.
Apple says the "iPad Air with M3 empowers users to be productive and creative wherever they are, from aspiring creatives using demanding apps and working with large files, to travelers editing content on the go."
And the numbers appear to back up Apple's claim, with the new iPad offering an 8-core CPU. It says the M3 chip is up to 35 percent faster for multithreaded CPU performance than the iPad Air with M1, which is a sizable improvement.
Whether it's enough of an improvement to make it worth upgrading from an existing iPad Air will be discovered when we get our hands on one and review it, but the numbers sound promising.
Regarding pricing, the 11-inch iPad Air costs $599 for the Wi-Fi model and $749 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 13-inch iPad Air costs $799 for the Wi-Fi model and $949 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.
