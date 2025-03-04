Apple Air news live updates — iPad Air M3 launch, MacBook Air M4 imminent

Apple's Tim Cook teased "Something in the air," and now the first of those "somethings" has revealed itself as a new iPad Air with an M3 chip.

There are also some nifty upgrades to the base iPad 11 (without a price increase).

While Apple's first announcement has dropped, we don't expect this to be the end of the new goodies from Cupertino. We expect a new MacBook Air with an M4 processor to follow.

And who knows — it's Apple, so there could be additional surprises along the way.

We expected the M4 MacBook to kick off Apple's announcements, but the company threw us in a loop by dropping the iPad first. Perhaps it wanted to build to the MacBook Air as the main event, or it just wanted to trick everyone who said the iPad would arrive later.

Either way, it's an exciting week to be a fan of Apple and the devices it releases.