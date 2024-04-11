My cats have tested these robotic litter boxes for months — here’s the one they use the most

I’ve almost stopped scooping my cats’ litter boxes after testing a few different robot litter boxes for the past several months. I can’t tell you how much time I save from not having to do this duty anymore, so I want to share my cats’ experience using them for National Pet Day.

They’ve been using Whisker’s Litter Robot 4 ($899, Amazon) for more than a year now, which is arguably the most popular automated cat litter box with smart functions. Additionally, they’ve been using the Leo Loo Too ($699, Amazon) and the Neakasa M1 ($599, Amazon) — two robotic litter boxes that are designed differently from the acclaimed one from Whisker.

Obviously, I have my preference between the trio, but the value of a robot litter box really comes from my four-pawed critters who are actually using them day in, day out — and not my own opinions. After setting them side-by-side and watching intently their respective mobile apps, the data shows which one my cats prefer the most.

Leo’s Loo Too

Starting off with Leo’s Loo Too, I personally love how this automated litter box contains messes the best. I’m not even referring to number 1s or 2s, but the unintentional pieces of litter that’s scattered as they’re digging around inside and subsequently leaving. It has the smallest opening of the bunch, which does the best to contain all of the unintentional scattering — albeit, it’s a bit cramped on the inside.

Through the connected app, it notifies me whenever one of my cats uses it, along with weighing them as well. Weight measurement is one of the features that sets apart smart litter boxes from your ordinary ones, as they can be helpful in giving you clues if your cat’s weight is fluctuating.

In total, my cats used Leo’s Loo Too robotic litter box 11 times. Despite being the one they use the least, I still like how it keeps the surrounding area cleaner than the other two. I just wish it were a little taller because I think the cramped interior makes one of my cats apprehensive using it. Additionally, it has the smallest waste bin too, which means more downtime if I’m not quick to clean it up.

Leo Loo Too: $699 @ Amazon

It looks almost like a tiny space ship, but the Leo Loo Too smart cat litter box does an excellent job at containing the unintended scattering of litter. It will also weigh your cats as well whenever they use it.

Price check: $649 @ Casa Leo

Whisker Litter Robot 4

With a much wider entrance, I’m not surprised that my cats use Whisker’s Litter Robot 4 more than Leo’s Loo Too. They’ve been using it for more than a year now and it’s still holding up nicely, but I find proper maintenance is needed to keep it in tip-top operation. That’s because sometimes it makes a high-pitched squeaking sound when it’s cleaning, so maintenance is key with this one.

But despite that, I love how it features interior lighting for my cats to find the entrance when it’s night out — as well as an elevated stepping area that lets them in and out more easily than the other two. The Whisper app also has the same pet weighing feature that can distinguish one cat from the other.

Due to its taller height, my cats have a lot of room to do their business. That’s why I’m not shocked that they’ve used it an astounding 30 times in a span of a week. It’s almost triple the amount of use than Leo’s Loo Too, which I again suspect is due to its larger interior. Paired with a bigger waste bin, I’m not emptying it as much. I also like that it’s the only one that can still let me manually do a cleanup even when the app tells me the waste bin is full. Usually there’s still room for one or two extra cleanups from my experience, which is why I mention this.

Whisker Litter Robot 4: $899 @ Amazon

Whisker's Litter Robot 4 is arguably the most acclaimed robotic litter box on the market for good reason. Not only does it feature a wide opening, it has an equally large waste container, interior light, and weighing system that will keep you in the loop about your cats' habits.

Price check: $699 @ Whisker

Neakasa M1

(Image credit: Future)

The litter robot my cats used the most was the Neakasa M1. With an astonishing 51 times in the same one-week span as the other robotic litter boxes, this one takes the crown as my cats’ favorite litter box. I’m honestly surprised by this revelation after digging up the data in all of their respective apps.

I was initially skeptical because of its open design, which does cause for more scattering of the litter when my cats dig around and exit it. However, I suspect the open design makes them feel more comfortable because they’ve not confined to a small space much like the other two. The cleanup mechanism is also very different, as it pretty much flips the entire container upside down — making it easier to dislodge those tougher stuck-on clumps of litter. Furthermore, it has the largest waste container as well.

I wasn’t optimistic about the Neakasa M1 when I first set it up, but now I understand why my cats prefer using it the most over the others. Sure, I’m still forced to whip out the Dyson to cleanup the surrounding area when they rocket out of it, but it does come included with a netted mat that helps with containing the litter.

Neakasa M1: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

Thanks to a $100 clippable coupon, you can get the Neakasa M1 smart litter box for $499. With its open design and modern aesthetics, your cats will have plenty of room to do their business. It also has a large waste bin that collects everything.

Price check: $499 @ Neakasa