Huge Yeti 4th of July sale is live from $15 at Amazon — 13 deals I’d shop now on coolers, tumblers and more
Check out the top deals I recommend in Yeti’s sale
The 4th of July is almost here, and if you’re planning a get together, you’ll want to shop this awesome Yeti sale at Amazon. Right now you can grab some awesome deals on Yeti tumblers and coolers, which is the perfect chance to make sure all your favorite drinks stay cool in the summer heat.
Right now you can grab the Yeti Hopper M Series Portable Soft Coolers on sale for $240 at Amazon. This is an awesome deal with $60 off, and this cooler is a favorite amongst the Tom’s Guide team because it’s compact and comfortable to carry.
You can also grab the popular Yeti Rambler 42 oz Straw Mug on sale for $36 at Amazon.
Check out my favorite Yeti deals below. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes coverage, and the Adidas deals I’d shop from $7 in Amazon’s sale.
Quick Links
- shop all YETI deals on Amazon
- YETI Rambler Tumbler (10 oz): was $20 now $15
- YETI Yonder Water Bottle (20 oz): was $22 now $17
- YETI Rambler Colster Can Insulator (12 oz): was $25 now $20
- YETI Rambler Jr. Kids Bottle (12oz): was $25 now $20
- YETI Rambler Bottle (18 oz): was $32 now $25
- YETI Rambler Straw Mug (42 oz): was $45 now $36
- YETI Rambler Bottle (36 oz): was $50 now $40
- YETI Rambler Half Gallon Jug: was $100 now $80
- YETI Roadie 24 Cooler: was $250 now $200
- YETI Hopper M Series Cooler Bag: was $300 now $240
Best YETI Deals
Perfect for holding your coffee during your morning walk or commute, this tumbler is made from durable stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation to protect your hot or cold beverage at all costs It also comes with a lid that has a MagSafe slider to eliminate the chance of spills.
Sip your water in style with this lightweight and leakproof water bottle. It's perfect for everyday use or bringing along with you on hikes. It can also clip on to your backpack or a large keychain for carrying H20 on the go.
The simple joy of an iced cold brewsky (or soda) on a hot day is hard to beat. And this little insulator has space for exactly one standard-sized can of your favorite beverage. Better yet, it's double-walled and vacuum-sealed for maximum chilling power. Go ahead and make your friends jealous at the next tailgate or BBQ.
This Yeti deal is great for little ones. It's shatter proof and leakproof while the straw lid is closed, which is great if it ever takes a tumble. Plus, there's a carry handle to make it easy to take along.
This insulated Yeti bottle is on sale for 20% off right now. It has a Leakproof Chug Cap to avoid spills, with just a quick twist required to get you access to your favorite hot or cold drink.
Yeti Travel Mug has a 30 oz capacity and a Stronghold lid to keep its contents safe and secure. It's also cup-holder friendly and has a handle at the side to make it easy to sip from.
The 42oz Rambler Straw Mug is on sale for a nice 20% discount. With its large handle and straw, it's one of the most comfortable Yeti mugs to drink from and it has the capacity to keep you hydrated all day.
This is an excellent deal if you want a reliable bottle to take on your travels. The YETI Rambler is designed to keep your drinks hot and cold for hours on the move. It has a double-wall vacuum insulation and No Sweat design, so there is no condensation. In addition, they’re dishwasher safe to save you time.
We can't forget out furry friends! This sturdy dog bowl holds 4 cups of enjoyment from kibble and water to prime cuts of meat. It's puncture-resistant, rust-resistant and slip-resistant. The bowl is just as dependable as your best friend!
Looking to stay hydrated? This half gallon jug will make sure your drinks stay ice cold or piping hot longer. Made from insulated stainless steel, its magnetic cap locks into place to ensure no spillages. Plus, it has a sturdy handle for easy carry.
If you want a heavy-duty cooler that is still light enough to carry around, this YETI Roadie is a great deal. Despite its compact size, it has a capacity to hold up to 18 cans and wine bottles. Designed for easy carry, its slimline build can fit behind the driver’s seat of a car, making it a great space-saver.
While we think the Tundra 35 would look right at home in a yard or on a picnic, it's also certified Bear Resistant, making it suitable for even the toughest trips. There's no melting thanks to a 3-inch PermaFrost insulation.
Named our best leakproof cooler, the YETI Hopper M Series is a fantastic cooler for keeping your stuff chilled, but that’s not all it does. The soft cooler stands out for its wide mouth and magnetized closing with buckles. This means it can withstand impacts without opening up.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.