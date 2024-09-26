Home Depot's new glass smart door switches between clear and frosted modes for privacy

Home Depot's Hubspace smart home platform just got a major boost thanks to its new affordable Smart Glass Door. This fiberglass model, made by Feather River Doors, switches between a transparent or frosted window. It also includes a built-in bridge to connect a Bluetooth-enabled Hubspace smart lock to Wi-Fi.

Unlike Home Depot's previous attempt at a smart door, this version starts at a more affordable $799. That's a sharp contrast to last year's model — a $6,500 door that came fully loaded with a Ring video doorbell and Yale smart lock.

The Smart Glass Door's signature feature is its electric opaque smart glass. This window can adjust its charge to switch between clear and frosted views. That way you can create privacy when you need it and transparency when you don't.

Using this function is as easy as pressing a button built into the door itself. Thanks to the smart functionality, you can also do this remotely using the Hubspace app or tie it into an Alexa or Google Assistant voice command or routine. For example, the Smart Glass Door door can frost over if your video doorbell camera detects someone approaching, returning to a clear view when no motion is detected.

(Image credit: Home Depot)

A removable battery powers all onboard electronics, and you also get a spare with your purchase. If you don't feel like placing the battery on the included dock, you can use a USB-C slot on the hinge side of the door to charge it up with a cable whether it's open or closed. You get around two months of battery life with standard use as the door is in its "frosted" state by default.

Feature River Doors only offers a pre-hung, fiberglass entryway option which will be available at Home Depot on September 30. This comes with a frame and weather stripping to replace your existing door. You can choose between three sizes of inset window which are; full-lite, half-lite, and 3/4-lite. The pricing starts at $798 with the full-lite costing $998. While there are pre-cut holes for a handle and lock, you'll have to bring over your own or buy one of the best smart locks.

The Smart Glass Door joins Home Depot's evolving Hubspace smart home lineup along with upcoming new Permanent Outdoor Mount String Lights by Hampton Bays, Defiant's new DIY smart home security monitoring kit, and even a Vissani smart chest freezer that can be switched between refrigeration and freezing modes through the Hubspace app.

