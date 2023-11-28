Ikea's new budget smart home sensors monitor your home for under $10 each

No name is as synonymous with home as IKEA. The Swedish home goods giant just announced a trio of affordable new smart home sensors; Parasoll (door or window open event), Vallhorn (motion triggered), and Badring (water leaks). While they ship with basic notification and controls, pairing them with the Ikea Dirigera hub ($69.99, Ikea.com) makes them accessible by other major smart home ecosystems from Amazon, Google, and Apple.

(Image credit: Ikea)

The Parasoll is the first detector to launch in January, and is priced at $8.99. It is a sleek door and window sensor that easily mounts to various trimmings and cabinets. When a door or window slides open this device will notify you which entryway triggered the event. You can also use this guy to automate your everyday activities, such as turning on your pantry light for one minute when you open its door.

(Image credit: Ikea)

For further smart light automation, the Vallhorn motion sensor works anywhere indoors or out. This cube can be paired with up to ten smart light bulbs directly. When movement is detected, it activates connected smart lights such as those in a hallway or on your front porch. It is IP44-rated to withstand splashes of rain for outdoor placement as well. You can grab it when it launches in April; pricing has not yet been announced.

(Image credit: Ikea)

Last but certainly not least, the Badring water leak detector senses the presence of leaking water and sets off a built-in alarm. When paired with the Dirigera hub, it will also send a notification to your smartphone as well as a connected smart speaker or light bulb as soon as it detects a leak. The Badring water leak detector will launch in July; pricing has not yet been released.

All three smart sensors are based on the Zigbee wireless protocol, and will connect to IKEA's Home smart system.