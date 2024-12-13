We all have those friends and family members who take their smart home setup seriously. On the other hand, we also know those people who could definitely use some help bringing their home into the 21st century. No matter which kind of person you're shopping for, the best smart home gifts are guaranteed to impress.

Our team of editors have tested hundreds of smart home gadgets over the years, so we know which items actually make good gifts. From budget-friendly smart speakers to organizational displays to lighting solutions to set the mood, we've rounded up our foolproof smart home gift ideas below.

The holidays are fast approaching, so be sure to get your gifts in order. Some of these items are on our list of the best last-minute gifts, too, in case you're closing in shipping deadlines.

Best smart home gifts for 2024

Amazon Echo Spot: at Amazon The Echo Spot (2024) is a cross between the Echo Dot and Echo Show. It lacks a camera, but sports a small basic LCD that displays the time, weather, album cover art and smart home controls. In our Amazon Echo Spot review, we said its performance sits somewhere between the Echo Dot with Clock and the Echo Show 5, offering a good middle ground for those who want a smart speaker for their bedside with limited distractions.

Amazon Echo Dot: at Amazon The 5th Gen Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy in terms of value. It features a crisp, full sound with built-in Eero Wi-Fi as well as a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines when your climate gets too cold or hot.

Kasa Full Color Smart Bulbs (4-Pack: at Amazon These customizable bulbs pump out plenty of light and can display more than 16 million colors. Just pair them with your network and you can link them up with Alexa and Google Assistant for routines or voice commands. I use mine as a DIY sunrise alarm clock, scheduling them to brighten to wake me up in the morning and gradually dimming down slowly after sunset to kickstart my sleep routine.

Kasa Smart Plug Bundle: at Amazon This bundle includes four smart plugs for indoor use. They'll let your gift recipient turn non-smart devices like lights and chargers on or off hands-free by using Alexa, Google Assistant or the Kasa app.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen): was $280 now $255 @ Amazon

In our review of the new Google Nest Learning Thermostat, we appreciated its sleek new edgeless design and improved AI experience. Its ability to learn your climate habits while analyzing outdoor conditions to optimize your system on the fly makes it one of the best smart thermostats we've tested. It even offers energy monitoring and HVAC system health assessments to inform you of any issues.

Amazon Echo Show 15: at Amazon The Echo Show 15 has a large 15-inch display and a new interface with widgets that make interacting with smart home devices or tasks easier. This smart display can be set on a stand or mounted on the wall and used as a digital picture frame as well.

Skylight Touchscreen Calendar: at Amazon This all-in-one digital wall calendar keeps the whole family organized by assigning each member their own color and chores. Its 15-inch touchscreen can be mounted on the wall or displayed on its stand.

Sonos Era 300: at Sonos US & Canada The Sonos Era 300 is easily one of the best sounding smart speakers that I've ever heard. In our Sonos Era 300 review, it received a glowing 4.5 stars, along with an editors choice award. In my opinion it's got the best Spatial Audio performance of any speaker around, and it's warm sound signature makes for a pleasing listen. Support for Google Smart assistant and Amazon Alexa makes it a great smart home device, too.

Eufy Robot Vacuum G30: at Amazon This is one of the most popular robot vacuum thanks to the ultra slim and quiet build that uses bounce mapping to clean all corners of your room, so you can set it and forget it. The 2,000 Pa suction power is sufficient to tackle both carpets and hard floors with ease. And it comes with BoostIQ and Dynamic Navigation 2.0 features for a thorough clean.

Roomba J9+ Combo: was $1,399 now $999 @ Amazon

iRobot’s Roomba J9+ Combo is an intelligent hybrid robot vacuum that can do it all — mop, clean, and effectively map out your space. It has strong suction performance, especially on notoriously difficult carpets where it automatically optimizes its settings for the deepest clean. Plus, its mop automatically folds over the vacuum to prevent drips. The multifunctional charging dock looks like a piece of furniture complete with a display shelf on top and stores up to two months of debris.

Roku Express: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

Make your TV smarter by adding a whole host of apps, including HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix and Apple TV, for less than $20 with this Roku Express deal. Note that this device doesn't support 4K resolution.

Govee Smart RGBIC 100ft LED Strip Lights: at Amazon These lights peel and stick to furniture, desk, or bedroom walls — the possibilities are endless. The app has 64 preset effects, but you can also use it to create your own color combinations or sync it while using music mode. It’s also voice-controlled via Alexa and Google Assistant.

Govee TV Blacklight with Camera: at Amazon Govee's TV backlight won't break the bank to recreate an immersive, at-home film viewing experience. This kit comes with rope lighting that can be adhered to the back of your TV along with an attachable camera. Do note that the 11 ft option is ideal for TVs between 55 and 65 inches, whereas the 16 ft strip is for 75- to 85-inch TVs.

Ring Battery Doorbell: at Amazon At just $59, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, but it's a fantastic option at this price.

Amazon Blink Mini 2: at Amazon Don't let its size fool you — the Blink Mini 2 packs some impressive features into its compact frame. This weather-ready camera handles both indoor and outdoor surveillance, with color night vision and person detection making it smarter than its price suggests.s