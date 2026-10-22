Apple iPhone Duo 2 with Face ID is reportedly being tested even before the first foldable hits shelves

We really liked the iPhone Duo. Our Global Editor-in-Chief, Mark Spoonauer, gave it an impressive 4.5-star rating. Personally, I passed on Apple's first foldable, even after waiting more than five years to get my hands on it.

For many shoppers, the biggest issue with the iPhone Duo (besides the price) is the lack of Face ID. Some negative iPhone Duo reviews have called it a dealbreaker for the new phone. For those people, the latest edition of Mark Gurman's PowerOn podcast has good news — Apple is apparently already testing an iPhone Duo 2 with Face ID support internally.

That's right, the iPhone Duo doesn't officially drop until tomorrow, and the company is already working on the sequel. At least it's listening to buyer and critic feedback as it enters the second iteration of its foldable phone.

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What to expect from iPhone Duo 2

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On the podcast, Gurman said the iPhone Duo Face ID will still be an under-display camera if it launches with the phone, following the current model's design.

He didn't go into much detail about specifics — namely, how Apple will fit Face ID into the tight form factor, one of the key limitations that kept the technology out of the first iPhone Duo. He mentioned smaller components and AI advances could help it fit inside the foldable phone, but we'll have to see if that happens next fall when the future iPhone Duo hits shelves.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Gurman also said that Apple is considering adding an Action Button to the next iPhone Duo, which would help bring it to feature parity with the Pro and Pro Max models.

Obviously, it's too early to say what will happen around the iPhone Duo 2, but if it gets Face ID and an Action Button, that could be enough to push people over the edge. For me, it's more about clearing those first-time issues before I'm ready to take the $2,000 plunge.

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