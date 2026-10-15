Apple HomeView is already discounted ahead of next month's release — here's how much you could save by pre-ordering

Apple's HomeView Smart Display has only just been announced, and isn't due to go on sale until November 13 — but you can already save some money on your pre-order. Admittedly it's not a large amount of money, this is a brand new Apple product, but considering how expensive everything is nowadays the option to save even a few dollars shouldn't be ignored.

Amazon is currently offering the Apple HomeView for $290, which is $9 off the standard price. Weirdly the discount only seems to be available in three of the four color options, and anyone hoping to pick up the Starlight (cream) color will have to pay the full $299. But Space Gray, Rose Pink and Silver all get to enjoy that slight discount.

Apple HomeView: was $299 now $290 at Amazon Apple's smart home display is finally coming, offering direct access to all the smart home and Apple devices you have throughout your house. Complete with FaceTime support, a built-in digital photo frame, access to Siri AI and more. And you can save $9 off the usual price if you pre-order through Amazon.

The Apple HomeView is not just an iPad with a stand, which is what a lot of smart displays try to be. It's been designed specifically to fit into Apple's burgeoning smart home ecosystem by offering an experience that doesn't involve cloning the things that your iPhone or Apple Watch can already do.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

The most impressive thing is that the HomeView can actually recognize up to six individual people, and adjust the information that's presented on screen accordingly. This means that the schedules and widgets you see are going to be different to the ones your partner or roommate might be presented with.

Siri AI's personal context feature is going to play a key role in this too, offering a smarter and personalized experience when you interact with the HomeView. In fact, it's even possible to ask the screen to find information from your iPhone and display it for you.

Naturally HomeView can do all the things you'd expect from a smart display. The screen can operate as a digital photo frame, rotating images from your own Apple Photos albums to mix things up at home.

Similarly, the 12MP Center Stage camera means the HomeView can also function as a FaceTime machine, letting you offset your calls from your usual device. Plus, like an Amazon Echo, it's an intercom that can communicate with other Apple devices around the house.

That's on top of the fact this is a hub for all the Matter-equipped smart home devices in your home. That's including, but not limited to, the new Apple Home Collection that's been designed in conjunction with LG and Schneider Electric.

So if you need a smart home hub, and figure the Apple option is right for you, take advantage of this discount while you can — no matter how small it might be.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.