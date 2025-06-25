Epic 4th of July sale at The Home Depot — 5 summer bargains I'm shopping now
Independence Day starts early at The Home Depot
Forget the fireworks. The Home Depot is kicking Independence Day off with some epic deals on everything from kitchenware to mattresses. Sure, we're technically more than a week away from the 4th of July, but that's not stopping the deals from flowing in early.
As part of its sale, The Home Depot is knocking up to 55% off cookware, artificial plants, wallpaper/tiles, and bedroom furniture. Also included in the sale are mattresses, TV stands, living room rugs, and more. It's one of the biggest deals I've seen from The Home Depot on home decor/furniture.
For more ways to save, stay tuned to our Home Depot promo codes page and check out our roundup of the best early 4th of July sales.
Quick Links
- shop all deals at The Home Depot
- Home decor: up to 35% off
- Area rugs: up to 58% off
- Tableware & bar: from $8
- Cookware: deals from $18
- Serveware: from $23
- Storage: up to 50% off
- Mattresses: deals from $83
Editor's Choice
Furniture sale: up to 35% off @ The Home Depot
The Home Depot is currently hosting a huge savings event on home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more. Save big on everything you need to refresh your home.
Luggage: up to 50% off @ The Home Depot
Score up to 50% off luggage at The Home Depot. Backpacks, suitcases and handbags are on sale as low as $39 after discount.
Available in a variety of colors, this bar/counter stool is perfect for you kitchen. It offers 360-degree swivel action and it's made of fabric upholstery so it's comfortable to sit on. It has a rustic wood backrest for added back support and comfort.
This 5-piece bedding set brings a touch of homey charm to your bedroom. It includes a queen comforter with filler, two shams, and two decorative pillows. Its jacquard woven stripes give it a classic that stands out in any bedroom.
Hoping to get your spaces organized? Don't worry — The Home Depot has the perfect storage solutions just for you. This 5-tier storage rack features wheels for easy mobility, adjustable shelves, and a durable ally steel construction.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.