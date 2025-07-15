Home Depot summer sale is live from $12 — 21 deals I'd shop on decor, tools, mattresses and more
These are the best Home Depot deals this summer
We’re just off the back of Amazon Prime Day, but Home Depot is offering some of the best deals of the summer. You can grab pretty much anything you need for your home with impressive discounts, whether it’s tools, appliances or outdoor furniture.
Right now, Home Depot is taking up to 35% off select appliances, including big brands like Samsung and LG. Still enjoying grill season? Well, Home Depot has deals on grills starting from just $18. Or, if you’re focused on redesigning your home’s interior, you can get up to 35% off furniture, rugs and mattresses at Home Depot.
Check out all my favorite Home Depot deals below. For more savings, see our Home Depot promo codes, and check out the best deals from $5 in Lowe's summer sale.
Editor's Choice
Furniture sale: up to 35% off @ The Home Depot
The Home Depot is currently hosting a huge savings event on home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more. Save big on everything you need to refresh your home.
Ryobi Days: up to 50% off @ Home Depot
Home Depot is taking up to 50% off Ryobi's lineup in this Ryobi Days sale. You can save on tools, batteries, lawnmowers and more, and in some cases, get free gifts with purchase.
Lawnmower sale: deals from $199 @ The Home Depot
The Home Depot has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $199. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.
Luggage: up to 50% off @ The Home Depot
Score up to 50% off luggage at The Home Depot. Backpacks, suitcases and handbags are on sale as low as $39 after discount.
Artificial plants: deals from $26 @ The Home Depot
Give your home a fresh, summery look with some artificial plants. The Home Depot has various pots, artificial grass walls, and more on sale from just $26. Best of all — they don't require regular maintenance like real plants do.
Storage solutions: up to 30% off @ The Home Depot
Hoping to get your spaces organized? Don't worry — The Home Depot has the perfect storage solutions just for you. Whether it's your closet, garage or basement that needs tidying, there's plenty of shelving, racks and bin options for less at The Home Depot.
Mattress sale: deals from $99 @ The Home Depot
The Home Depot has mattresses on sale from as low as $99. This is the perfect time to upgrade, or get a second mattress for a guest bedroom. The sale includes brands like Sealy, Zinus and Serta.
Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot
Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill and more.
Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot
Aside from epic outdoor savings, Home Depot is also hosting a huge sale on kitchen appliances. If you need fresh appliances, the retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, ranges and more from top brands.
Smart home
The Wyze Cam v4 is small, lightweight, and inexpensive but still offers a lot of punch when it comes to quality and features: 2.5K QHD video with color night vision, two-way audio, local recording courtesy of an microSD card slot, a 116 degree field of view, a motion activated spotlight and it's IP65 weatherproof as well. A Cam Plus or Cam Unlimited subscription unlocks additional features like secure cloud recording and people, package, pet and vehicle detection.
The Wyze Video Doorbell V2 was already a great value at full price, and now it's even cheaper! In our Wyze Video Doorbell V2 review, we liked that this device offered both local and cloud storage options, and you can even wire in your existing doorbell chime if you already have one. Note: Prime members can get this for $29 at Amazon.
Price check: $29 @ Amazon [member exclusive deal]
The Roku Ultra 2024 is another great streaming device with 4K, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos for a better viewing experience. It’s got faster navigation and search, Wi-Fi 6E and a hands-free voice remote with a lost-remote finder. If you want smoother streaming and zero buffering, this deal is definitely worth grabbing!
Home decor
This Magic Mesh screen door is a super-easy way to keep fresh air flowing while keeping bugs and pests out of your home. It's simple to install and opens and closes hands-free thanks to its magnetic strip.
Available in a variety of colors, this bar/counter stool is perfect for your kitchen. It offers 360-degree swivel action, and it's made of fabric upholstery, so it's comfortable to sit on. It has a rustic wood backrest for added back support and comfort.
Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents or veggies in this raised garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. It features an innovative drainage system that prevents waterlogging and root rot. Plus, the garden bed is made of cedar for extra durability.
Give your living space a simple, stylish look with these dining chairs. This deal is for a set of two chairs with sturdy black wood frames. Just note that they don't come pre-assembled.
This vintage-style tabletop features a natural pine veneer for great durability. In addition, the tabletop and open shelves are designed with smooth curved edges and each carved leg is intricately turned to create a classic spindle shape.
Hoping to get your spaces organized? Don't worry — The Home Depot has the perfect storage solutions just for you. This 5-tier storage rack features wheels for easy mobility, adjustable shelves, and a durable ally steel construction.
This super comfortable seating set is on sale for $379 at Home Depot. It comes with a loveseat, two armchairs and a glass-topped coffee table, soft water-resistant cushions and rust-resistant frames. You have your pick of five different cushion colors.
This 7-piece dining set from Hampton Bay comes with a rectangular table and six comfortable sling chairs. The frames are rust-resistant, durable and easy to clean, too.
Appliances
For smaller kitchens, the Ninja SL401 DoubleStack XL features two 5-quart baskets on top of one another. It also comes with removable racks for each basket that let you cook even more food at once. It offers a total of six cooking functions.
Price check: $209 @ Amazon
The Roborock Q5 Pro+ is a steal at $349. With the smarts to both vacuum and mop, this device features Roborock's DuoRoller Brush, which is designed to enhance vacuuming performance on carpets and ensure fewer hair tangles to provide a hassle-free cleaning experience.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
