Home Depot summer sale is live from $12 — 21 deals I'd shop on decor, tools, mattresses and more

We’re just off the back of Amazon Prime Day, but Home Depot is offering some of the best deals of the summer. You can grab pretty much anything you need for your home with impressive discounts, whether it’s tools, appliances or outdoor furniture.

Right now, Home Depot is taking up to 35% off select appliances, including big brands like Samsung and LG. Still enjoying grill season? Well, Home Depot has deals on grills starting from just $18. Or, if you’re focused on redesigning your home’s interior, you can get up to 35% off furniture, rugs and mattresses at Home Depot.

For more savings, see our Home Depot promo codes, and check out the best deals from $5 in Lowe's summer sale.

Editor's Choice

Furniture sale: up to 35% off @ The Home Depot

The Home Depot is currently hosting a huge savings event on home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more. Save big on everything you need to refresh your home.

Ryobi Days: up to 50% off @ Home Depot

Home Depot is taking up to 50% off Ryobi's lineup in this Ryobi Days sale. You can save on tools, batteries, lawnmowers and more, and in some cases, get free gifts with purchase.

Lawnmower sale: deals from $199 @ The Home Depot

The Home Depot has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $199. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.

Luggage: up to 50% off @ The Home Depot

Score up to 50% off luggage at The Home Depot. Backpacks, suitcases and handbags are on sale as low as $39 after discount.

Artificial plants: deals from $26 @ The Home Depot

Give your home a fresh, summery look with some artificial plants. The Home Depot has various pots, artificial grass walls, and more on sale from just $26. Best of all — they don't require regular maintenance like real plants do.

Storage solutions: up to 30% off @ The Home Depot

Hoping to get your spaces organized? Don't worry — The Home Depot has the perfect storage solutions just for you. Whether it's your closet, garage or basement that needs tidying, there's plenty of shelving, racks and bin options for less at The Home Depot.

Mattress sale: deals from $99 @ The Home Depot

The Home Depot has mattresses on sale from as low as $99. This is the perfect time to upgrade, or get a second mattress for a guest bedroom. The sale includes brands like Sealy, Zinus and Serta.

Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill and more.

Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot

Aside from epic outdoor savings, Home Depot is also hosting a huge sale on kitchen appliances. If you need fresh appliances, the retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, ranges and more from top brands.

Smart home

Wyze Cam v4: was $40 now $24 at The Home Depot The Wyze Cam v4 is small, lightweight, and inexpensive but still offers a lot of punch when it comes to quality and features: 2.5K QHD video with color night vision, two-way audio, local recording courtesy of an microSD card slot, a 116 degree field of view, a motion activated spotlight and it's IP65 weatherproof as well. A Cam Plus or Cam Unlimited subscription unlocks additional features like secure cloud recording and people, package, pet and vehicle detection.

Home decor

Swivel Counter Stools: was $179 now $69 at The Home Depot Available in a variety of colors, this bar/counter stool is perfect for your kitchen. It offers 360-degree swivel action, and it's made of fabric upholstery, so it's comfortable to sit on. It has a rustic wood backrest for added back support and comfort.

Veikous Wooden Raised Garden Bed: was $118 now $89 at The Home Depot Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents or veggies in this raised garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. It features an innovative drainage system that prevents waterlogging and root rot. Plus, the garden bed is made of cedar for extra durability.

Nestfair Wood Console Table: was $319 now $202 at The Home Depot This vintage-style tabletop features a natural pine veneer for great durability. In addition, the tabletop and open shelves are designed with smooth curved edges and each carved leg is intricately turned to create a classic spindle shape.

GQB Kitchen Shelving: was $409 now $273 at The Home Depot Hoping to get your spaces organized? Don't worry — The Home Depot has the perfect storage solutions just for you. This 5-tier storage rack features wheels for easy mobility, adjustable shelves, and a durable ally steel construction.