Forget chemicals — I banished spiders with this simple household ingredient

As spring arrives, it’s the ideal time to open up the windows and doors to get some fresh air. However, while we’re enjoying warmer temperatures, so are those spring-loving pests.

In fact, this is the perfect time for spiders to come out from their winter hibernation, and sneak into our homes through open windows or crevices.

Trouble is, once they’re in, it’s tricky to know how to get rid of spiders for good.

Which explains why I’d been spotting spiders and unsightly cobwebs in my home more frequently. And while I’ve tried every remedy going — from insect repellent to white vinegar, I’d still manage to spot the crawlies nearby.

In addition, I didn’t fancy the idea of spraying toxic chemicals into the air each time, especially when I’m already fighting allergy season.

That was until I discovered this simple hack to deter spiders, which is also safe to use around pets and children.

In fact, you’ll probably find this simple ingredient in most kitchens. What’s more, it’s natural, non-toxic and won’t break the bank.

So what is this brilliant, natural spider repellent?

Zest alert

Orange peels on wooden cutting board (Image credit: Shutterstock)

While the sweet smell of citrus peel can be appealing, spiders detest the fragrance.

This is because spiders naturally hate strong smells, which include lemon, lime, oranges, peppermint and lavender. Which are all enough to keep them at bay!

Fortunately, tangerine fruits are my go-to snacks and so I had plenty of discarded peels to put to good use.

After eating my fruit, I simply put the fresh peel on small dishes/containers, placing them in the corners of windows, doors or any troublesome areas overnight.

I repeating this for two weeks, and noticed that I hadn’t spotted the odd spider in my home, or cobweb traces.

I had finally found a natural ingredient that actually worked!

Make citrus peel pouches

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Alternatively, if you don’t eat much citrus fruit (as much as I do!), you could also dry out the peels to make them last longer.

Similar to making lavender sachets to make your home smell good without chemicals, lightly bake the peels to dry out before putting them into fabric pouches in certain areas.

Not only will the smell linger for a few weeks, but it will leave you with a lovely, fresh-smelling home.

So before you throw out your citrus peels, why not use it as a non-toxic repellent — and have a spider-free home!

Top tips to keep spiders out

Remove food sources — Spiders eat other insects, so remove this food source by keeping a clean home. For instance, don’t leave dirty dishes out on the side and make sure your trash is sealed and emptied regularly. If you remove the initial food source, it will ultimately impact any spiders down the line.

Tidy away clutter — Spiders prefer to hide and keep warm during the colder months. If your home is filled with clutter, such as cardboard boxes and newspapers, you’re providing ample shelter for them to go unnoticed. Keep your home open and bright, rather than cluttered and dark, and remember to check areas which often remain quiet and undisturbed, such as the attic.

Install screens — Window and door screens will keep all kinds of insects, including spiders, from setting up shop in your home. Make sure these are placed flush against the frame, with no gaps for pests to squeeze through. If your screens are old and damaged, replace these to create an effective barrier.

Use the right plants — Certain plants give off a scent which actively repels spiders. By strategically placing these around your home, you can keep spiders at bay. Examples of such plants include lavender, mint, rosemary and chrysanthemums.