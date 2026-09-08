Stop planting bulbs one by one: Why ‘bouquet style’ is the new secret to a fuller garden

Two years ago I wrote about how to create a ‘bulb lasagna’, and it had nothing to do with the popular Italian baked pasta dish. Instead of layering pasta and sauce into a dish, the concept was to layer different-sized bulbs at different levels in the soil to create a display of varied heights and colors.

Now, as we move into fall once more and bulb-planting is on every gardener’s to-do list, I want to share with you another method of planting bulbs, and it's called 'bouquet-style' planting.

What does ‘bouquet-style’ planting involve?

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The new approach to bulb planting, the ’bouquet-style’ method, is far removed from traditional planting techniques, such as spacing bulbs in neat rows.

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Peggy Anne Montgomery, horticulturist at Flowerbulb, says, “The fresh take on a classic gardening technique is gaining popularity for its ability to deliver bold, beautiful results with minimal effort.”

And she explains that this approach transforms traditional bulb planting into a more artistic, impactful experience that both novice and experienced gardeners can achieve.

“Bouquet-style planting involves placing five to seven flower bulbs — such as tulips, daffodils, or hyacinths — in a single, wide, deep planting hole, rather than spacing them out in rows,” Montgomery explains.

Instead of a uniform row, the result is a dense cluster of blooms that emerge together, creating the appearance of a floral bouquet in your garden.

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She also adds that the method is referred to as planting in “drifts” or “clumps”, and that it mimics how flowers naturally grow in the wild. What you get is a softer, more organic aesthetic.

Easy planting

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Beyond the stunning effect that bouquet-style planting delivers, it’s also a practical solution for those gardeners looking for a high-end look with very little effort. Concentrating the bulbs in one area takes the guesswork out of spacing and simplifies planting.

Placing bulbs close is a particular benefit in a small garden, where vibrant pops of color can make a real impact in compact spaces. “Instead of scattered blooms, gardeners are rewarded with a concentrated burst of color that feels intentional and abundant," says Montgomery.

What's more, because the planting method involves grouping bulbs together, the chances of success are high, making it an attractive introduction to bulb planting for novice gardeners.

How to plant bulbs the 'bouquet-style' way

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For planting tulips, Jenny San Filippo, blogger at Holland Bulb Farms, suggests digging a hole approximately 10-12 inches across and 6-8 inches deep. Then place five to seven bulbs, pointed side up, in the hole before filling it with soil.

For best results, she suggests making the hole as flat as possible on the bottom, so that the bulbs are planted at the same depth.

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Mix it up

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The advantage of this planting method is that you don’t need to keep to the same bulbs. San Filippo shares in her blog that as long as you are working with bulbs of similar planting depth requirements — such as tulips and daffodils or grape hyacinth and scilla — you can feel free to mix them up within the same hole to achieve a longer bloom time.

What’s more, you’ll benefit from a wider variety of blooms in the same area without leaving space between them as you would in the row method.

Where to use the ‘bouquet-style’ method

The bouquet bulb planting method works perfectly in areas where you want to create a more natural, unstructured look. It can also be used to fill in gaps or used around existing plants and structures.

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