15 luxurious Amazon patio and garden deals that are secretly affordable (under $50)

Summer may be halfway over — but Amazon is offering patio and garden deals that you need to snap up before they're gone. For less than $50, you can pick up seating, dining space, and lots of gardening essentials to get your lawn in perfect shape.

I'm sharing affordable deals that will have you enjoying your outdoor space well into the fall and beyond! Keep scrolling to check them out. For more ways to save, take a look at our Amazon promo codes coverage.

Amazon Outdoor Deals

BBQ Aid Pro BBQ Tongs: was $19 now $17 at Amazon Grilling season is here! Pick up these BBQ tongs for even more delicious results. The 17-inch tongs are extra long to keep your hands safe from the heat, and they're made from stainless steel. The acacia wood handles make for an extra stylish look. Read more Read less ▼

Little Green Leaf Store Plant Watering Globes 4-pack: was $28 now $19 at Amazon These colorful, watering devices can automatically distribute water to your plants when the soil gets dry, ensuring healthy plants. These hand blown bulbs are made from durable glass and are rust free so can be placed outdoors too. Plus, they make a stunning addition to your plant pots. Read more Read less ▼

Tribit StormBox Mini+: was $39 now $29 at Amazon For just $29, this speaker boasts fantastic and powerful bass response, plus detailed vocals. It also sports reactive LED lighting that’s fun to watch, and IPX7 waterproofing which means it can be used poolside or in the shower. For the money, I recommend buying two so you can take advantage of the dreamy stereo sound. Read more Read less ▼

Keboe 50ft Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Garden Hose: was $39 now $29 at Amazon This lightweight hose comes with 10 functional nozzles providing a range of sprays from jet to mist. It also has a no kink design to supply a steady water stream. The hose is durable and can withstand extreme weather conditions. Read more Read less ▼

GOOTOP Bug Zapper: was $59 now $33 at Amazon This bug zapper covers up to half an acre, works indoors and outdoors, and starts working the moment it's plugged in. The UV light attracts flying insects and the 4200-volt electric grid does the rest. Dead bugs collect in a removable tray that's easy to clean with the included brush, and the bulb is replaceable when it eventually wears out. Read more Read less ▼

VIVOHOME Bird Bath: was $39 now $37 at Amazon This adorable bird bath will look great in your garden. Made of high-quality plastic with a vintage bronze coating, this bird bath will last all year round as it resists sun, rain and freezing temperatures. It's also perfectly suited for birds to drink and bathe comfortably. Read more Read less ▼

WTFGO Cat Litter Box Enclosure: was $45 now $39 at Amazon With this litter box enclosure, your cat's business will stay theirs. It's easy to use and clean, and can be used indoors or out. Alternatively, you could put a pet bed inside — and use the upper as a tabletop to store your stuff. Read more Read less ▼

Best Choice Raised Oval Garden Bed 4x2x2ft: was $59 now $39 at Amazon Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. The planter features an open base, which supports soil drainage, prevents leaching, and helps maintain soil health and balance. Read more Read less ▼

Abba Patio Outdoor Patio Umbrella: was $49 now $40 at Amazon This 9-foot umbrella is the perfect addition to your backyard or patio. It provides optimal shade while adding some elegant style. The umbrella surface is UV-proof, waterproof and fade resistant so you can use it on both sunny and rainy days. Read more Read less ▼

Garvee Patio Umbrella with Solar Lights: was $59 now $42 at Amazon Garvee's solar umbrella keeps harmful UV rays off your body — but has its own light source to keep your patio bright. The umbrella is also adjustable and can be tilted to the perfect angle. Read more Read less ▼

Ohuhu Garden Kneeler and Seat Heavy Duty: was $49 now $43 at Amazon A garden kneeler is a great gift, but why not go one step further with this innovative design? It features a cushioned pad with convertible heights, so it can be used as both a kneeler and a seat — ideal for pruning at different levels. The frame also comes with two large pouches, so you can easily access alternative tools when needed. Plus, it’s a foldable design for compact storage. Don’t forget to apply the coupon to get 5% off. Read more Read less ▼