15 luxurious Amazon patio and garden deals that are secretly affordable (under $50)
Transform your outdoor living space into paradise
Summer may be halfway over — but Amazon is offering patio and garden deals that you need to snap up before they're gone. For less than $50, you can pick up seating, dining space, and lots of gardening essentials to get your lawn in perfect shape.
I'm sharing affordable deals that will have you enjoying your outdoor space well into the fall and beyond! Keep scrolling to check them out. For more ways to save, take a look at our Amazon promo codes coverage.
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- Miracle Gro All Purpose Plant Food: was $15 now $14
- Keboe 50ft Stainless Steel Garden Hose: was $39 now $29
- VIVOHOME Bird Bath: was $39 now $37
- Best Choice Products Raised Oval Garden Bed 4x2x2ft: was $59 now $39
- SnugNiture 22" Planters: was $89 now $46
Amazon Outdoor Deals
Ready to jumpstart your garden this spring? Miracle Gro Garden Soil is here to help. Full of essential nutrients, it instantly feeds to grow bigger, more beautiful plants, including vegetables, trees, shrubs and houseplants.
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Grilling season is here! Pick up these BBQ tongs for even more delicious results. The 17-inch tongs are extra long to keep your hands safe from the heat, and they're made from stainless steel. The acacia wood handles make for an extra stylish look.
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These colorful, watering devices can automatically distribute water to your plants when the soil gets dry, ensuring healthy plants. These hand blown bulbs are made from durable glass and are rust free so can be placed outdoors too. Plus, they make a stunning addition to your plant pots.
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A genius way to add tabletop space where there wasn't before. This umbrella side table attaches to your patio umbrella's pole, adding a place for drinks and snacks!
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This eye-catching doormat has a beautiful design and is perfect to make the transition between your indoor and outdoor space look even better.
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For just $29, this speaker boasts fantastic and powerful bass response, plus detailed vocals. It also sports reactive LED lighting that’s fun to watch, and IPX7 waterproofing which means it can be used poolside or in the shower. For the money, I recommend buying two so you can take advantage of the dreamy stereo sound.
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This lightweight hose comes with 10 functional nozzles providing a range of sprays from jet to mist. It also has a no kink design to supply a steady water stream. The hose is durable and can withstand extreme weather conditions.
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This bug zapper covers up to half an acre, works indoors and outdoors, and starts working the moment it's plugged in. The UV light attracts flying insects and the 4200-volt electric grid does the rest. Dead bugs collect in a removable tray that's easy to clean with the included brush, and the bulb is replaceable when it eventually wears out.
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This adorable bird bath will look great in your garden. Made of high-quality plastic with a vintage bronze coating, this bird bath will last all year round as it resists sun, rain and freezing temperatures. It's also perfectly suited for birds to drink and bathe comfortably.
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With this litter box enclosure, your cat's business will stay theirs. It's easy to use and clean, and can be used indoors or out. Alternatively, you could put a pet bed inside — and use the upper as a tabletop to store your stuff.
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Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. The planter features an open base, which supports soil drainage, prevents leaching, and helps maintain soil health and balance.
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This 9-foot umbrella is the perfect addition to your backyard or patio. It provides optimal shade while adding some elegant style. The umbrella surface is UV-proof, waterproof and fade resistant so you can use it on both sunny and rainy days.
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Garvee's solar umbrella keeps harmful UV rays off your body — but has its own light source to keep your patio bright. The umbrella is also adjustable and can be tilted to the perfect angle.
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A garden kneeler is a great gift, but why not go one step further with this innovative design? It features a cushioned pad with convertible heights, so it can be used as both a kneeler and a seat — ideal for pruning at different levels. The frame also comes with two large pouches, so you can easily access alternative tools when needed. Plus, it’s a foldable design for compact storage. Don’t forget to apply the coupon to get 5% off.
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This pair of 22 inch tall planters are designed from durable, high-quality plastic and made to withstand weather. Equipped with a built-in drainage system, the inner pot has 48 drainage holes to ensure optimal growth and healthy plants. They have a contemporary, textured surface, and will look great in any home or backyard.
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There's nothing like sitting back and relaxing by the campfire in a comfortable chair. This portable folding chair will hold and cool your drinks — making it great for outdoor gatherings.
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Add comfortable seating and a space to store snacks and drinks to your patio — all for just $49. The chairs come in several color options and the tabletop has a stylish textured glass finish.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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