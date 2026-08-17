Labor Day weekend is just around the corner — which means there’s still some time to give your patio, deck or garden a little summer makeover before the season winds down. And, the good news is, you don’t have to spend a fortune to do it.

Amazon is packed with affordable finds that can instantly elevate your outdoor space, from must-have gardening tools and patio furniture to genius storage hacks and eye-catching outdoor decor. I rounded up some of the best options to help turn your backyard into a resort-worthy retreat — and every single pick costs less than $50.

Here's everything you need to make your outdoor spaces a little more magical (without blowing your budget) as we close out summer.

Amazon Outdoor Deals Under $50

Feed Garden Glass Hummingbird Feeder: was $26 now $16 at Amazon These Hummingbird feeders from Feed Garden will attract birds and keep away pests like ants! Best of all, the colored glass and blown shape makes them look beautiful too. They're also easy to hang/reposition and durable. Read more Read less ▼

BBQ Aid Pro BBQ Tongs: was $19 now $17 at Amazon Grilling season is here! Pick up these BBQ tongs for even more delicious results. The 17-inch tongs are extra long to keep your hands safe from the heat, and they're made from stainless steel. The acacia wood handles make for an extra stylish look. Read more Read less ▼

Little Green Leaf Store Plant Watering Globes 4-pack: was $28 now $19 at Amazon These colorful, watering devices can automatically distribute water to your plants when the soil gets dry, ensuring healthy plants. These hand blown bulbs are made from durable glass and are rust free so can be placed outdoors too. Plus, they make a stunning addition to your plant pots. Read more Read less ▼

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $19 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow. Read more Read less ▼

Corona ClassicCUT Forged Bypass Hand Pruner: was $33 now $23 at Amazon These forged pruners feature in our best pruning shears buying guide and have a sharp blade suitable to cut green and dry branches up to 1/2-inch in diameter. The blade can be sharpened and replaced, lengthening the lifetime of the pruners. They have a comfortable non-slip grip handle and are suitable for small to medium hands. Read more Read less ▼

QRRICA Plant Pots: was $29 now $25 at Amazon If you're looking to add some plants to your home, these self watering pots are the perfect place to house them. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, they feature drainage holes and saucers. They're also lightweight and made of recycled plastic. Read more Read less ▼

Grenebo Gardening Tools 9-Piece: was $29 now $25 at Amazon This handy supplies kit includes gloves, cultivator and weeder for, hand fork, hand rake, trowel and transporter — everything needed to get the job done well. What’s more, these are all organized in a floral, multi-pocketed tote bag making it easy to carry around the garden, and machine-washable. Read more Read less ▼

SORCEDAS Plant Stand: was $31 now $28 at Amazon Display and hang your favorite plants on this 3-tier plant stand that can fit up to 12 pots of flowers. The stand is made of 100% iron with waterproof and rustproof spray paint on the surface, so you can trust it will be durable and long-lasting. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor Inflatable Ottoman: was $32 now $29 at Amazon For just $29, this cute and colorful ottoman is sure to spruce up your outdoor space for less. The inflatable pouf doubles as extra seating. Reviewers have placed theirs amongst a few Adirondack chairs around the fire or on smaller balcony arrangements. Read more Read less ▼

TWLEAR Store Outdoor Lumbar Pillows: was $39 now $29 at Amazon Looking to spruce up your patio furniture? These colorful pillow will add a pop of color and transform your space. Available in a variety of patters, the pillows are durable and water-resistant and won't fade even after 1000 hours under direct sunlight. They also come with pillow inserts which is a huge plus. Read more Read less ▼

Workpro Cordless Grass Shear & Shrubbery Trimmer: was $36 now $29 at Amazon This 2-in-1, handheld tool may be miniature, but it has impressive power. It comes with two interchangeable blades for grass and hedge trimming. What’s more, it’s lightweight and easy to use, if you want to do those quick jobs. It’s also easy to charge via USB port, and safe to carry around the garden. Be sure to click the coupon to get this price. Read more Read less ▼

Abba Patio Outdoor Patio Umbrella: was $49 now $29 at Amazon This 9-foot umbrella is the perfect addition to your backyard or patio. It provides optimal shade while adding some elegant style. The umbrella surface is UV-proof, waterproof and fade resistant so you can use it on both sunny and rainy days. Read more Read less ▼

VIVOHOME Bird Bath: was $42 now $35 at Amazon This adorable bird bath will look great in your garden. Made of high-quality plastic with a vintage bronze coating, this bird bath will last all year round as it resists sun, rain and freezing temperatures. It's also perfectly suited for birds to drink and bathe comfortably. Read more Read less ▼

Downluxe Outdoor Chair Cushions: was $49 now $39 at Amazon These outdoor chair cushions are a set of four, and made from high-density, memory foam. With a dimension of 17 x 16 x 2 inches, these are suitable for most standard size chairs, and are easy to clean. What’s more, these are also available in 31 colors, so you have plenty to choose from. Read more Read less ▼

Ohuhu Garden Kneeler and Seat Heavy Duty: was $49 now $43 at Amazon A garden kneeler is a great gift, but why not go one step further with this innovative design? It features a cushioned pad with convertible heights, so it can be used as both a kneeler and a seat — ideal for pruning at different levels. The frame also comes with two large pouches, so you can easily access alternative tools when needed. Plus, it’s a foldable design for compact storage. Don’t forget to apply the coupon to get 5% off. Read more Read less ▼

Best Choice Raised Oval Garden Bed: was $79 now $49 at Amazon Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. The planter features an open base, which supports soil drainage, prevents leaching, and helps maintain soil health and balance. Read more Read less ▼