I’m trying to cut out ultra-processed food — here’s the 3 kitchen appliances that actually help

If you've been on the internet for the past year, you've probably heard of 'Ultra Processed People' by Chris van Tulleken ($9-$18 on Amazon). Now I'm not going to claim I'm a dietician or a scientist (because I'm not — I'm just a humble journalist), so you can do your own research about the concept of ultra-processed food. This is just my personal experience, not a peer-reviewed study.

However, this book did get me thinking: should I really be eating so much stuff with ingredients I can't pronounce? I decided, no, not really, and embarked on a mission to shift my eating habits.

Thanks to my job as a reviews writer, I get my hands on a lot of kitchen tech. I've tested loads of the best Instant Pots, best air fryers, best stand mixers, and more.

I've been able to narrow down the selection of appliances to just three of the best. I genuinely use these three appliances to cook 99.9% of my meals, and here's why you should too.

My Instant Pot helps me meal prep

I have the Instant Pot Pro (2025), but if you're in the U.S., I'd recommend the Instant Pot Pro Plus. These machines work pretty much identically.

What makes the Instant Pot so good is its capacity. It boasts a massive 5-quart capacity, allowing me to prepare up to 10 servings of various healthy meals easily. I've made chili, bolognese sauce, veggie-loaded curries, and meal-prepped about 15 servings of rice in this beast.

Instant Pot Pro Plus: was $229 now $199 at Amazon The Instant Pot Pro Plus not only has smart connectivity (so you can turn it on/off when you're not even at home), but a massive 5-quart capacity so you can prepare a week's worth of meals in one go.

When I prep the week's meals ahead of time, I'm not tempted to go to the grocery store and buy a ready meal or order takeout.

The best part of the Instant Pot is that it's a press-play-and-leave-it-alone sort of machine. All I have to do is fill it up with my ingredients, set the time, and I can do something else for that time. I don't have to sweat over the stove stirring sauce.

The Instant Pot means I've always got meals in the freezer, so I know I've got a healthy dinner even after a busy, stressful day. 10/10 would recommend.

My air fryer helps me indulge

I'm human, which means I crave food like fries and burgers on the regular. While there's nothing wrong with eating the food your body wants, I'm trying to stay away from fast food. This means that if I want fries, I have to do it myself.

Thanks to my air fryer, though, this is never easier. I have the Philips 2000 Series Air Fryer (complete with a window, so I can always check on my food), but my parents have the Ninja Foodi DualZone and can't stop telling me about how good it is, so I'd recommend that one too.

Philips 2000 Series Air Fryer: $99 at Amazon I have this air fryer, and I use it almost every day. It's big enough to roast a whole chicken (in just 52 minutes) and helps me make crispy, crunchy fries with very little oil. I also can't help but watch my food cook through the window.

Because air fryers are mini, quicker ovens, I can make fries from scratch in about 20 minutes in my 2000 Series. I also make homemade cakes in my air fryer, and it means I don't have to turn the whole oven on for a single-serve dessert.

I love this one because of the window. Yes, I know it's lame, but I love watching my food cook. I'm boring — I know.

My KitchenAid stand mixer helps me cut out grocery store bread

The consensus online is that bread is one of the most highly processed foods available. As a result, I wanted to start making my own. About five months ago, after getting my hands on a sourdough starter, I embarked on my sourdough journey.

Sourdough is fermented, so it's generally better for the gut, and it also tastes delicious. I'm not going to share a picture of my sourdough because I am utterly pathetic at scoring my dough, but I'll tell you about how my KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer has helped me cut out shop-bought bread.

KitchenAid Artistan Stand Mixer: $449 at Amazon While pricey, the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer isn't a one-trick pony. It comes with a dough hook, flat beater, and whisk, so you can make everything from bread to meringue with just the starter attachments.

Using the dough hook attachment, I mix my flour, water, starter, and salt. Then, during the bulk fermentation stage (when the dough rises and becomes bubbly), I use the dough hook on speed 1 to mix the dough every 30 minutes for the first 2 hours.

I proof the dough in the KitchenAid bowl, too, so I don't need to transfer to another bowl and do more washing up. After the bulk fermentation, I transfer it to my Dutch oven for the final proof and shaping.

While I know I could mix the dough by hand, the stand mixer helps me develop the gluten and saves my arm muscles while it kneads. I adore my stand mixer, and can't believe I lived so long without one!