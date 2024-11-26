Hurry! Save almost 50% on this top Instant Pot Duo Crisp for Black Friday

If you enjoy cooking and looking to upgrade your appliances, Black Friday is the perfect time to bag a bargain on one of the best Instant Pots. And if you’re after a multi-functional, pressure cooker that can air fry too, you’re in luck!

We’ve spotted this great deal for the Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker that is now $99 from $169 on Amazon. That’s an incredible price drop of almost 50% off — saving you serious cash.

Instant Pot Duo 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Electric Pressure Cooker: was $169 now $99 at Amazon The Instant Pot Duo Crisp is available in a 6-quart or 8-quart capacity — which is perfect for large families. It comes with 11 preset functions that include air fry, roast, bake, dehydrate, pressure cook, slow cook, rice and yogurt maker. With a simple digital display, it’s easy to use at just a touch of a button. Designed to be lightweight and easy to clean, removable parts are dishwasher safe.

Out of some of the best Instant Pots I've tried and tested, I was really impressed by this Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer. Literally offering the best of both worlds, you can switch between pressure cooker and air fryer mode by simply swapping over the lids.

This also comes with 11 handy functions — from pressure cook and slow cook to steam, bake, yogurt making and even sterilize. All ideal for rustling up a variety of delicious meals at just a touch of a button.

I particularly loved the convenience and versatility it offered to cook anything from delicious stews to a crispy, roast chicken feast. What’s more, if you have a small kitchen with limited countertops or storage for a separate air fryer, this makes the perfect, space-saving appliance.

So if you want to make a decent saving on one of the best Instant Pots, you better grab this Instant Pot Duo Crisp deal while it lasts!