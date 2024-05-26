Grab 5 Blink Outdoor 4 security cameras for $199 right now — all time low price

Memorial Day is one of the best times of the year to pick up the gadgets you want at sizable discounts. You can get deals on everything from the latest Apple Watch models to high-end mattresses.

One deal that stands out above many of the other offerings is this 5-pack of Blink Outdoor 4 cameras from Amazon. For $200, you get five cameras and all the accessories you need to hang them up outside to put them to work. Each camera sells for $60 on its own, but this bundle gets you them for $40 each. That's $20 off each camera or a total savings of $100.

5-pack of Blink Outdoor 4 cameras: was $399 now $199

The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the more popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. Right now, Amazon is offering five cameras for $199, which is cheap. You'd need to spend $299 to buy five cameras individually, so you save a good amount by bundling them. You don't need to worry about wires with the Bling Outdoor 4, and it promises up to years of battery life, so it'll keep tabs on what's going around your home for a long time. The bundle also includes one Sync Module, ten AA lithium batteries and five mounting kits, so you get everything you need to get going.

In our Blink Outdoor 4 review, we called it "the best cheap outdoor security camera," which is no small compliment when you consider how many different companies make reasonably priced outdoor cameras. Features like a wider field of view and person detection make it stand out from other affordable cameras that tend to offer a more barebones set of features.

"The Blink Outdoor 4 is the best cheap outdoor security camera, and it now has a wider field of view and person detection. However, a few limitations remain when compared to pricier cameras from Arlo and Nest," said Tom's Guide U.S. Editor-in-Chief Mike Prospero in our review.

It's not perfect, especially when you put it against cameras that cost $100 or more each. However, for $40 a camera, you really can't go wrong. If you have a business or home that you want to keep close tabs on, get this pack of cameras and never worry about all the places you can't see again.