Get this Blink Outdoor 4 security camera bundle for $169 — the lowest price yet

With outdoor activities, family vacations and spontaneous getaways on the horizon, summer is the perfect time to invest in a home security system. The best outdoor security cameras can help you keep an eye on your property all day and night — but many of them can cost a pretty penny.

The good news is, Blink's Outdoor 4 security camera is currently on sale for $169 at Amazon. That's a whopping 50% off the original price, a deal you simply can't beat. Not to mention, it earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.

4-Pack of Blink Outdoor 4 cameras: was $339 now $169 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. With this bundle, you'll get four fully wireless security cameras that shoot crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested. This sale brings the Blink Outdoor 4 camera down to its lowest price ever.

Not only can the Blink Outdoor 4 bundle help protect all areas of your property, but it will also give you some peace of mind while you enjoy your summer away from home. In our Blink Outdoor 4 review, we called it "the best cheap outdoor security camera," which is a pretty big deal considering how many different companies make reasonably priced outdoor cameras.

All you have to do is set up your camera(s), download the Blink app, and in just minutes you'll be able to see what's happening around your home and speak to nearby people and pets — all from the Blink app on your smartphone! Some impressive features include 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, and crisp two-way audio. Features like a wider field of view and person detection make it stand out from other affordable cameras on the market.

The bundle also comes with eight AA lithium metal batteries, four mounting kits, one USB cable, and one power adapter, so you'll have all the tools you need to get started. You can expect this camera to run for up to two years off of just two AA batteries.

For $40 per camera, you really can't go wrong. Purchase the bundle of four Blink Outdoor 4 security cameras on Amazon today and enjoy your fair share of safety and savings.