We’ve tested these top cordless vacuum cleaners — and they’re all on sale for Black Friday
Sweep up with one of these top rated cordless vacuum cleaners
If you’re looking to upgrade to one of the best vacuum cleaners, there’s no better time than the Black Friday sales.
We’ve spotted some incredible deals for some top cordless vacuum cleaners that we’ve tried and tested ourselves. For instance, our overall winner — Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum is now on sale for $229 from $349 at Amazon. While the Ultenic U12 Vesla Cordless Vacuum has crashed further to $199 from $199 at Amazon. And with an impressive 40% discount, this makes our best budget cordless cleaner even better value for money.
So if you’re looking for a bargain, here are the best cordless vacuum cleaner deals I’d sweep up now.
Quick links
- Ultenic Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $199 now $199 @ Amazon
- Shark Clean & Empty – Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $349 now $229 @ Amazon
- SAMSUNG Jet 75 Pet Cordless Vacuum: was $399 now $279 @ Amazon
- Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum, Purple: was $569 now $349 @ Lowes
- Miele Duoflex Extra Vacuum Cleaner: was $599 now $449 @ Amazon
Black Friday cordless vacuum deals
If you're after a powerful yet affordable stick vacuum, this cleaner is a great alternative. In our Ultenic U12 Vesla cordless vacuum review it did an impressive job tackling cleaning tasks, in particular, removing ingrained hair on thick pile carpet. We also loved its ‘GreenEye’ technology which illuminates any missed dirt on your floors. And with its sleek, attractive design it's lightweight to use and carry around the home. And at 40% off, this is great value for money.
This Shark model is a powerful cordless vacuum with HEPA filter and 30% lighter than other models. Voted our overall winner, the Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum scored high for powerful pickup across different size debris, and handy swivel steering to get into awkward spots. Its self-cleaning brush roll can quickly deep clean carpets and hardwood. And it comes with a handy self-emptying and charging base.
If you're a pet parent and after a powerful yet super light cordless vacuum, the Samsung Jet Pet certainly lives up to its name. In our Samsung Jet 85 Pet vacuum cleaner review, we were impressed by its advanced power that easily lifts and removes stubborn pet hair/ and it has a decent 60-minute battery life. What’s more, it’s lightweight, at just 6 pounds, making it easy to maneuver around stairs and under furniture. At 30% off, this is a great saving.
If you’re after a powerful cordless stick vacuum at an affordable price, this V11 is on sale. With its lightweight design, it’s easy to manoeuvre around the home. The LCD screen displays three cleaning modes, maintenance alerts, and remaining run time — up to 60 minutes battery life. And if you have pets, the anti-tangle brush will tackle stubborn hair. Grab this deal while it lasts!
If you’re after a super lightweight cordless vacuum that won’t be a drag, this is a great deal. In our Miele Duoflex HX1 review, we scored it high for being robust and lightweight to handle for long periods. We were particularly impressed with its performance on hard floor types and spotless results. In addition, it’s simple to use and swap over attachments with ease.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
As the Homes Content Editor, Cynthia Lawrence covers all things homes, interior decorating, and garden-related. She has a wealth of editorial experience testing the latest, ‘must-have’ home appliances, writing buying guides and the handy ‘how to’ features.
Her work has been published in various titles including, T3, Top Ten Reviews, Ideal Home, Real Homes, Livingetc. and House Beautiful, amongst many.
With a rather unhealthy obsession for all things homes and interiors, she also has an interior design blog for style inspiration and savvy storage solutions (get rid of that clutter!). When she’s not testing cool products, she’ll be searching online for more decor ideas to spruce up her family home or looking for a great bargain!