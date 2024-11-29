We’ve tested these top cordless vacuum cleaners — and they’re all on sale for Black Friday

If you’re looking to upgrade to one of the best vacuum cleaners, there’s no better time than the Black Friday sales.

We’ve spotted some incredible deals for some top cordless vacuum cleaners that we’ve tried and tested ourselves. For instance, our overall winner — Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum is now on sale for $229 from $349 at Amazon. While the Ultenic U12 Vesla Cordless Vacuum has crashed further to $199 from $199 at Amazon. And with an impressive 40% discount, this makes our best budget cordless cleaner even better value for money.

So if you’re looking for a bargain, here are the best cordless vacuum cleaner deals I’d sweep up now.

Black Friday cordless vacuum deals

Ultenic Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was $198 now $119 at Amazon If you're after a powerful yet affordable stick vacuum, this cleaner is a great alternative. In our Ultenic U12 Vesla cordless vacuum review it did an impressive job tackling cleaning tasks, in particular, removing ingrained hair on thick pile carpet. We also loved its ‘GreenEye’ technology which illuminates any missed dirt on your floors. And with its sleek, attractive design it's lightweight to use and carry around the home. And at 40% off, this is great value for money.

Dyson V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $569 now $349 at Lowe's If you’re after a powerful cordless stick vacuum at an affordable price, this V11 is on sale. With its lightweight design, it’s easy to manoeuvre around the home. The LCD screen displays three cleaning modes, maintenance alerts, and remaining run time — up to 60 minutes battery life. And if you have pets, the anti-tangle brush will tackle stubborn hair. Grab this deal while it lasts!